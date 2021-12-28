2022 could turn out to be the best year of the Dark Knight and the most loyal fans are confident that it will. The Batman is the next film of the famous DC hero and little by little more details about the expected product are being released. Through its official page (via Comicbook), a German cinema chain shares an interesting synopsis of the film that reveals completely unknown details about the protagonist, especially about his childhood. It seems that we could see a different approach for the protagonists.

The batman It was announced in the midst of a maelstrom of situations involving the DC Extended Universe. The story of the Bruce Wayne played by Ben Affleck had not gone well after the failed performances of Suicide Squad – 25%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41%. Warner Bros. was desperate to put an end to those ill drinks and it didn’t take long to announce a new actor to take on the role of superheroes in a completely independent adventure from the DCEU. Now we have at our disposal a new synopsis of the film, however, at the moment it cannot be considered official because it has not been confirmed by Warner herself. You can read it below:

Dark and elegant narration of the dark knight’s fight against crime in Gotham. The city is being hit by a gruesome series of crimes that the police have not fought for a long time. Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, does what he can, but he also reaches his limits. The Penguin has something to do with it, but it is only one in the immense swamp that encompasses the entire city. The appearance of his childhood friend Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, creates additional emotional turmoil in the furious fighter for justice.

Everyone knows that Catwoman has developed in comics, TV series and movies as Batman’s main romantic interest, even reaching the altar. Of course, both characters will have many obstacles to overcome before any desire for formalization, and even that possibility is remote considering the hostile world in which they live and the roles they play in Gotham City.

This afternoon, Warner Bros. surprised fans of the hero with a new trailer that includes spectacular images of the characters that everyone is waiting to see in theaters. The trailer includes more rapprochement between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, teasing a powerful alliance that is sure to bring trouble for those looking to turn things upside down in Gotham City. Robert Pattinson will don the superhero cape, while Zoë Kravitz will wear the outfit of the famous antiheroine.

The charm of The batman He has fascinated the world for many decades and it doesn’t seem like things are going to end for him. While many superheroes tire audiences in no time, the Dark Knight remains a strong inspiration and a bastion of hope. On March 4, 2022, your new movie will hit theaters and we can be confident that tickets will sell out quickly and you’ll have a successful first weekend at the box office.

Next year stands out for being one loaded with superhero movies. In addition to The batman On March 4, we will also have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6), The Flash (November 4) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16). The long-standing competition from Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. is back to see who achieves the most successful box office with their films.

