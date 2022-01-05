The Batman has become one of the most anticipated films of 2022, as seeing Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman is one of the things that has fans most excited. Without a doubt, the publicity team of the film has endeavored to show the fans the great chemistry that the main duet has since just a week ago they released a trailer titled “The Bat and The Cat” which, among others things, it focuses on showing us some scenes of the relationship that Wayne and Kyle will have in the film.

On the afternoon of this January 4, the official Twitter account of the feature film released a small teaser called “Duet” completely dedicated to these leading characters. At just 30 seconds long, the trailer focuses on Batman and Catwoman, and aims to bring out the electricity between the two. In many ways, this ad is a shortened version of the latest trailer for The batman, albeit with some new sequences. We leave you the teaser below:

The Bat and the Cat are one helluva duet. See them only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/QcfrtwglLv – The Batman (@TheBatman) January 4, 2022

Recently, cast members of The batman, Pattinson Y Kravitz, The Riddler interpreter Paul Dano and The Penguin Colin Farrell recently spoke about what they are bringing to these new versions of iconic DC Comics characters. The first to speak was Hurt, who said the following about the history of The batman (via ComicBook.com):

I was shocked and frankly thought it was better than it had a right to be. In addition to making contact with the universe, the archetype, the world, the fans, Matt offers something that comes from a real place of instinct, heart and psychology.

After the words of Hurt, Colin farrell, who in addition to his participation as a villain in the film, will reprise the role in the HBO spin-off series Max of The batmanHe decided to speak. The actor expressed the following:

There’s a fracture in the center of Oz [wald Cobblepot], which fuels his desire and ambition to rise within this criminal cabal. Where is that increase going … I would love to be able to explore that in the second movie, if it ever happens.

Kravitz He had previously mentioned that the reason why he decided to bring Selina’s character from scratch is due to the intention of seeing her gradually become Catwoman, create the iconic character from the ground up to understand her final form perfectly and not fall into a cast of what we have already seen of Catwoman in past films. It is intended to develop the character in the right way and give it a new approach, and the actress also spoke a bit about this in the interview.

I really wanted to dive into who she is as a human being. There’s a great moment where you see he has tons of cats, and I really wanted to get into the psychology of that. Why do you have all these cats? And when you watch the movie, you will see that she is completely connected to who she is as a human being. Often when an actor wants a role, we tend to nod and smile and say yes to everything. But I tried to do something a little different, for me anyway, which was to treat him like he already had the paper and was giving notes, so that Matt could really get a feel for what it’s like to work with me.

