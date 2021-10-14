DC FanDome is just around the corner, in a couple of days DC Comics fans will enjoy the second edition of the event that opened last year, and undoubtedly one of the films that is generating the most excitement is The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, High Life – 73%) and directed by Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%).

The film, which is a reboot of the Bat Man, released its first trailer in the previous edition of DC FanDome, in August of last year. Now a new trailer or clip is expected to be released, since in an interview with Variety he said that several surprises await us, and suggested that it will be something related to the Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz. While we do not know what it is, we will have to settle for a very brief teaser that has been published on social networks, to further excite fans about the DC FanDome:

‘It’s not just a sign, it’s a warning’ like this tweet to remind you before and when The Batman is released.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning. ” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 – The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

Rumor has it that at Warner Bros. they are so happy with Reeves and Pattinson’s work that there is already a sequel approved, but it will have to go through theaters so we know how it performs at the box office in March 2021. Fortunately, the successes of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Venom: Carnage Liberated – 45%, have shown that people are already more willing to go to the movies, now that a large part of the population has their vaccine against Covid-19.

There is little information about the plot of The batman, but it is known that we will see, in addition to Catwoman, three classic superhero villains: The Riddler, The Penguin and Carmine Falcone. It is also said to be inspired by the comic The Long Halloween, and to be very original in its approach to the DC Comics superhero.

After the failure of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%) began work on a script for the solo Batman movie, it was to be part of the DC extended Universe (DCEU) and was to be directed, written, and starred by Affleck. However, the pressure to which he had been subjected by the previous DC film, led him to make the decision to give up the chair of director Matt Reeves, who at first seemed that he would limit himself to directing the script already written, but with it was eventually revealed that his plan was to reboot a cinematic universe completely separate from the DCEU.

Fans were not very happy with Affleck leaving the role, because despite the criticism that Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice received, the character of Batman was very well received. Luckily for the fans of that version of the superhero, we will see the actor again in The Flash, a film that will also show some kind of preview on the DC FanDome.

After four films that divided audiences, the DCEU began a new golden age with superheroes like Aquaman, Shazam and Wonder Woman. Despite them, many still long for Snyder’s dark and realistic vision, and we can see this from fan campaigns such as #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which emerged after the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. We don’t know if this campaign will be as successful as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut did, but the passion of the fans is inspiring, and Warner would see huge benefits if it approved the sequels to the SnyderVerse.

