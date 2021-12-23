The trilogy of The dark knight is a set of Batman movies directed by Christopher Nolan. Saga includes Batman Begins – 84%, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% and The Dark Knight Rises – 87%. These films starred Christian Bale alongside Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman and Cillian Murphy. Even after nearly a decade since the conclusion of the franchise, the Dark Knight trilogy is still considered the pinnacle of DC cinema by many fans. With this successful film series preceeding, The Batman will hit theaters in March next year, starring Matt Reeves as director and Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman.

Also read: The Batman: Matt Reeves confirms that he will not be part of the DC multiverse

With the arrival of The batman, it is possible that in 2022 the films of Nolan lose the crown and inherit the title to the feature film of Reeves, but it is still too early to talk about this. However, one of the producers of The batman, Dylan clark, revealed that Reeves and his team aim to outperform the productions of Nolan with the new Batman from Pattinson and they assure they are not afraid of the competition. Clark he even admitted to having spoken directly with Christopher Nolan about this and tell him that they will try to beat The dark knight.

In a recent interview done exclusively to be released in a special issue dedicated to Batman by the film, TV and video game magazine, Empire, Clark confessed that he told the director of The knight of the night that he and his team were working to create a feature film of the Night’s Watch better than ever before in film history, specifying that even better than any work by Nolan in relation to Batman. The producer’s words were as follows:

I said this to Chris Nolan directly: ‘Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you.

In case you missed it: The Batman: Zoë Kravitz watched real cat fights to learn how Catwoman would fight Batman

With these words, it seems that Clark is very confident that the new movie has the potential to be much better than the Batman from Bale. We do not know where the confidence of the producer comes from to carry out this impressive feat, but it certainly seems that he knows what he is talking about. Clark assured that Reeves set out to delve deep into the character of Bruce Wayne and bring in a different Batman, much more than we had ever seen on screen. The producer added:

Matt is interested in taking this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to the core.

While the movies of Nolan they are in the crosshairs of the new Batman team, Matt reeves confessed that his interest is not in repeating what Christopher did so well in the trilogy of Bale. The director shared his thoughts with Empire and said that this time they will not take a path similar to that of Batman startsAs their intention is not to tell the origin story of Batman, but they will go directly with a story from Year Two and will explore a Bruce Wayne who is learning to be Batman.

We have seen many great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing the murder of his parents and then trying to find a way to deal with becoming Batman. But he wanted to make a story where he has already been through the origins and still doesn’t know exactly how to be Batman. It is a story from Year Two. And he wanted you to connect with him. Not just like Bruce, but like Batman.

We also recommend: The Batman: Matt Reeves Says His Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');