Batman is one of the most popular comic book characters, and therefore the most commercial, within the entertainment industry. Having the character present is a key point for a studio, production house or even a brand to have significant income. One of the wonders of the Dark Knight is that the same origin story can always be told and it continues to function without the protagonist being subjected to major changes, rather than the actor who will play it.

Keep reading: The Batman screenwriter responds to those who say Bruce Wayne should spend his millions on therapy

His touch of mystery, detective, motivated by revenge before for the good of the citizens – which always ends up protecting them, although it is not his main objective since everything is personal -, everything together makes him a character that will always attract the attention of Anyone. Although the last actor we saw wearing the batman suit on the big screen was Ben Affleck, the last time we had a solo movie about Bruce Wayne was in 2012, nine years ago.

And it will be next year when we finally see a new movie solely about the superhero and, of course, his main enemies. The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, will seek a different path; And this does not mean that his story will be subjected to changes, but that it will make way for other little explored areas outside of the murder of his parents and his relationship with Gotham City.

According to what has been revealed, especially after the DC FanDome, this film takes place over a week, where Bruce is more introspective, so the viewer will swim about the depths of his psychology and in particular his He fights in that he has no interest in being young Wayne, but rather the man who fights crime. However, although anyone would think that a Batman movie would be a blockbuster in which extraordinary amounts of money were invested, this film will be one of the cheapest for DC Films in recent times.

Continue with: Kristen Stewart loves the idea of ​​playing the Joker in the Batman sequels

According to the report shared by Deadline, the production budget of The batman was $ 100 million, a number that is well below what Wonder Woman cost 1984 – 76%, Aquaman – 73%, The Man of Steel – 55%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% or Justice League – 41%, films in which more than USD $ 200 million were spent. Even within the character’s solo movies, he’s still very cheap.

Christopher Nolan’s Trilogy (Batman Begins – 84%, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, The Dark Knight Rises – 87%) cost around USD $ 250 million each of the deliveries. On the other hand, Batman Eternally – 41%, by Tim Burton, was the last film of the character in which USD $ 100 million was invested for the realization; this in 1995. So far, Warner Bros. has not made official the cost of The batman, in addition to the fact that these numbers that Deadline has shared have not been broken down with the cost of COVID tests for those involved (in which other productions have spent around USD $ 3 million), without forgetting the delays due to the same pandemic.

It may interest you: The Batman: Robert Pattinson wore Val Kilmer’s suit in costume fittings and hated it

Until now it could be said that the tape of Matt reeves cost the same as Shazam! – 88%, which has been said to have been between $ 80 and $ 100 million. Finally, the other DC tapes that were just under that budget were Joker – 91%, by Todd Phillips, at a cost of USD $ 55 million taking into account that it was made as an independent film; and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%, by Cathy Yan, which cost $ 80 million as a smaller-scale film compared to its predecessor Suicide Squad – 25%.