The time has come for The Batman to take center stage. After two major delays caused by the pandemic, Matt Reeves’ new film will finally begin its journey to the billboard. The first step will be a new trailer that we will see tomorrow during the DC FanDome. But to warm up, an official first look at two characters has been revealed: Catwoman and Riddler.

Through social networks, director Matt Reves revealed a new photograph of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, a character that will be played by Zoë Kravitz. Soon after, he shared the first two official posters of The batman, one with the title character and one with the first look at the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. This reveals that, as indicated from the beginning, he will be the main antagonist.

The photo with Kravitz is taken from the trailer that will be released tomorrow and in it we see Selina on what looks like the roof of a building and is looking at someone who is not completely square and dressed in black, most likely the bat. As for Riddler, his costume looks very different from how we usually see it in the comics and he wears a mask with glasses, what he keeps from the comics is his characteristic question mark on his raincoat.

First look at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle in #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/D3CjwmM86a – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2021

Official posters of Batman and The Riddler for #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/tlo7pd2MRC – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2021

So far, what is known about the plot of The Batman is that we will see a Dark Knight who has only been fighting crime in Gotham for just a couple of years under his alter ego. It is then that a series of murders, with strange leads dedicated especially to him, take his attention and that of the Police Department. Finding out what’s behind all of this is what you’ll need to do.

Dano will be the second actor to bring the Riddler to life in live action. The character was previously played by Jim Carrey in Batman Forever – 41%. That version was quite a cartoonish one and that was even more eccentric given the performer behind it. In this film we have hardly been shown anything of him, but it seems that he will continue to be a brilliant genius obsessed with the hero and with links to the corruption of the police of that city.

As for Catwoman, Kravitz is the fourth actress to bring the character to life in film. Little is known about her, but it has been anticipated that she will be a kind of anti-heroine who also looks out for the unprotected of the city, although her origins as a thief will remain. From her we have not seen anything of the costume she will wear, as Reeves has emphasized that the film will be an origin story for several Batman satellite characters.

Tomorrow is when we finally get a better look at The Batman. Although a teaser was revealed last year, at that time production had not concluded, but it is no longer the case. Most likely, the studio wants to take a closer look at the action sequences and characters. The exact time of the panel dedicated to this film at the DC FanDome is not known, but the event will start from noon, so stay tuned.

