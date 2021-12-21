Each day that passes is one step less until the premiere of The Batman, perhaps the most anticipated superhero movie of 2022. Warner Bros. intends to throw the house out the window with the famous Dark Knight and online we can already observe some of its advertising initiatives. Through a website dedicated to The Riddler (via Comicbook), the studio reveals some concept art images in which we can see Batman as a drawing of the police department in Gotham City and, if that weren’t enough, Matt Reeves shares an interesting video about the hero. Read on for all the details.

The batman will introduce us to a really young version of the superhero, someone with just two years of service on the streets of the famous city. Bruce Wayne will face some of the most famous villains of his lore, The Penguin and The Riddler, and we have few details of the last one. Through the Rataalada.com website, developed by Warner Bros. as a way to promote the film, we can find an interesting dynamic that consists of facing the villain Edward Nigma (or Nashton?) Through a series of riddles. If we answer all the questions correctly, he will share with us some Batman sketches made by the police that actually function as concept art for the film.

Matt reeves, director of The batman, wants to make the new incarnation something very different from what has been seen in other movies. In mid-October he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about restoring the hero to his trait as the world’s smartest detective, details that will remind us of the character’s classic stories; these were his statements.

It’s very much a point-of-view-driven Batman noir tale. He tells his experiences directly and I hope it is an exciting but also emotional story. It’s more Batman in detective mode when compared to what we’ve seen in other movies. The comics have a story about that. He’s supposed to be the best detective in the world, and that hasn’t necessarily been part of what movies have been. I love that this trip tries to track down criminals and try to solve a crime, allowing his character to have a bow so he can go through a transformation.

Here is the video he recently posted on Twitter:

Question everything.

The batman It is shaping up to be one of the great successes of 2022, a triumph for Warner Bros. and another memorable performance for Robert Pattinson, a star who has consolidated his figure in the training industry. The film will feature many famous characters from the comics, mostly villains, who will be in charge of making life impossible for our protagonist. What kinds of conflicts will Warner Bros.’s new Batman face and resolve? We hope that the film will cover themes never before exploited by the character’s big-screen adventures and that it will become a blockbuster capable of authorizing other installments. You can read the synopsis below:

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic events, a trail of clues sends the world’s best detective on an investigation into the criminal world, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle, Oswald Cobblepot, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton.

The batman It opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.

