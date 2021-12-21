We are all very concerned about Spider-Man and his different variants, but soon we will have a new version of the vigilante of Gotham with The Batman and it does not seem that it will be a thing of only a movie. A little over four months after the launch of the long-awaited reboot, actor Robert Pattinson, who will be the most recent to take up the mantle of the bat, says he is willing to make two more films in that role.

During a recent interview with Empire, the actor Robert Pattinson explained that he already has an idea of ​​where his version of Bruce Wayne might lead in the future, specifically in two sequels to The batman. Although he did not go into details and the director, Matt Reeves, is totally focused on this first film for now rather than preparing a whole franchise:

I’ve made a kind of map of Bruce Wayne’s psychology and where he might go in the course of two more movies. I would like to do that.

These were Reeves’ words:

Every movie I have made has been a passion project. This more than any other. because when you know that something has been well done in the past and is so beloved, you can’t just walk in and play the sleepwalker. You have to aim for something. We are trying to make our mark with this.

Originally, the possibility of an entire trilogy is something that had been reported since Reeves took the movie and made it something completely separate from the DCEU. It took the director almost two years to get the script for The Batman before starting pre-production and casting on the project in 2019. It has been a long road, but the response to the first advances has only awakened, in the worst of times. cases, the curiosity of the fans.

It’s an even better sign that this is something that Pattinson wants to continue with the franchise. As you all know, the actor had a very bad experience with this class of high-profile projects when he joined the Twilight movies – 48%. Since then, he has dedicated himself to independent projects and that is why he was also surprised when it was announced that he would be in charge of giving life to the new Batman.

The most recent rumors, and therefore the ones to be more cautious about, say that the studio is debating whether or not it should leave a scene that would reveal a villain at the end and leave the field ready for a second installment. While this cannot be confirmed yet, what can be inferred is that the executives are sure it will be a success as there are two spin-off series in development: one about the police department and another about The Penguin, a character from Colin Farrell.

The Batman will hit theaters at the end of March 2022. It won’t be until then that we can see exactly whether Reeves succeeds in coming up with a version of the character that feels completely different from the many adaptations we’ve seen in the past. . Whether or not there is a trilogy, the audience’s response and the box office will tell.

