The last few days have been important for DC fans. Last weekend, during the DC FanDome, several productions revealed important advances for the next releases, as well as for the films that are still in the middle of filming such as The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom or Black Adam, which generated an important stir among the spectators. The impact of the event was such that movements such as #RestoreTheSnyderVerse reappeared on social media.

Keep reading: Kristen Stewart loves the idea of ​​playing the Joker in the Batman sequels

It must be recognized that one of the official trailers that achieved the greatest impact and generated a lot of conversation was that of The Batman, a film, until now separated from everything that has been raised in the DCEU, which will show a new version of the superhero and explore paths different from what we have seen before. In fact, the film has been controversial since its pre-production.

Ben Affleck would initially star in and direct the next Bruce Wayne movie, but he ended up abandoning the project. Later it was confirmed that there would be a new movie, but separate from what happened in Justice League – 41%, and therefore Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, where the direction would be in charge of Matt Reeves and would star Robert Pattinson, an idea that did not quite convince everyone; without forgetting the conflicts that existed between the director and the actor during the production.

With the latest advances, expectations grew, and it is now that the direction that history will take has become clear. This is not a movie of origin, as it is something that the spectators already know perfectly; Its particularity is found in the fact that now there is an important focus on the psychology of the character who, in addition, makes his internal struggles more evident than the battles he faces outside. Although this was interesting to many, there was no shortage of who made fun of the emotional side of the character.

Continue with: The Batman: Robert Pattinson wore Val Kilmer’s suit in costume fittings and hated it

In social networks several jokes arose where it was pointed out that this new Batman should better spend his millions in going to therapy, something that did not seem so funny to Mattson Tomlin (Little Fish – 100%), who is one of the film’s co-writers. On his Twitter account he commented on this.

I see a lot of “Bruce Wayne should go to therapy and fix all the problems with his money” on tonight’s timeline.

Seeing a lot of “Bruce Wayne should go to therapy and fix all the problems with his money” on the timeline tonight 🙃 – mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) October 19, 2021

His tweet had several responses for and against, as some gave arguments based on the comics, while others applauded that a different perspective was sought within a character that everyone already knows. A couple of hours later, the writer wrote that it might have been too early to have written that. Although it is evident that he is going to protect and defend a project of which he was not only part, but that he has put all his enthusiasm there.

It may interest you: New Batman animated series will be inclusive and directed by Matt Reeves and JJ Abrams

Moreover, during the same DC FanDome, Robert Pattinson took the liberty of speaking right about the psychology of his Bruce Wayne. In addition, it must be remembered that it has already been revealed, thanks to the test projections, that in this case the protagonist does not have much interest in living life as Bruce, but as the Dark Knight. The also co-star of El Faro – 96% said their character does not have much control over their personality, but this changes when they wear the suit.

I really like this idea that it’s a little out of control. He hasn’t fully defined what Batman is. I mean, it’s kind of lost in that. Whenever it gets every night. And it’s like, you know, basically, he’s not sleeping and he’s turning into some kind of weird creature.

The batman It will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.