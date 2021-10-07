The DC FanDome is a highly anticipated social media event, a celebration that honors the publisher’s superheroes and villains in formats such as film and television. After the successful 2021 edition in which more than 22 million people connected to witness the news, Warner and partners return for the presentation of more content along with a group of stars that will drive each new project. This morning, the company released the official DC FanDome trailer, revealing exciting new details.

DC characters have found a very special place in networks like The CW, or in Warner Bros. and the saga known as the DC Extended Universe; Although the latter has had severe setbacks in recent years, the new trailer announces that things are about to change forever and that it will blow the heads of fans. The trailer introduces us to stars like Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa, who star in the brand’s next films and will usher in a different future in which many of the characters we met will be left out.

Projects like The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash and Black Adam will be the stars of the event. Through the trailer we learned that Warner will release a new trailer for the next movie starring the Dark Knight, so we can expect the madness of social networks for that day; the teaser trailer shown last year was enough to make the public fall in love and to accept with good pleasure the incarnation of Bruce Wayne made by Robert Pattinson, to the point that they have forgiven some scandalous statements about the character issued last year.

Of course one of the big absences from the DC FanDome is everything related to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Although the film was a devastating success on the platform, and even recently with the sale of Blu-Ray in physical stores and online, Warner Bros. does not intend to continue with the filmmaker’s vision, a reality that has hurt fans and that It has earned the study the disdain of a good part of social networks. Although in the DC FanDome we will see some Justice League stars, it is clear that the studio takes Joss Whedon’s version as canon and that is another story in the main plot.

The fans are also waiting Black adam, a film that will introduce a completely new character to the DCEU and that will expand horizons to unknown limits. The public hopes that Warner Bros. will be able to release a trailer for this film, which for several years was delayed for various reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic and the studio’s own uncertainty regarding its success.

In addition to addressing film and television, DC FanDome will also have influence in the field of video games and animation, in this case being especially outstanding thanks to its series and films. Like last year, the event is completely free and can be viewed through DcFanDome.com and YouTube; The transmission will begin at 10 am (Pacific time), that is, at twelve noon in Mexico City time. Will it be able to surpass the 22 million Internet users who connected in the 2020 edition?

The batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022, Black adam on July 29, 2022 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 16 of the same year.

