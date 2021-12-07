The Batman has become one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and it seems that Warner Bros. has clear plans with its story. A few weeks ago it was reported that a spin-off series of The Penguin with Colin Farrell was being considered by the company, and this afternoon Variety confirms that the production is already in development. The lore of the Dark Knight has much to exploit and Warner is not planning to waste even a single opportunity.

The stars of The batman they were revealed very little by little. The first was Robert Pattinson, a name suspected from the test announcements; It was a matter of time for the cast to be present in networks and now everyone is eager to see all the incarnations of the classic characters. After Jonah Hill allegedly turned down the role of The Penguin because he demanded more money than Warner Bros. was willing to pay, Farrell He came to the rescue to take the role and very soon we will see him on screen with a completely incredible makeup that left all the fans speechless.

It seems that the character of The Penguin will be memorable in The batman, to the point that Warner chose him for a spin-off. According to Variety, the series will function as a prequel to the earlier days of Oswald Cobblepot, when little by little he managed to become one of Gotham City’s criminal bosses, as well as the billionaire man who would later become one of the Batman’s most ruthless enemies. In addition to being the protagonist, Colin farrell will serve the series as executive producer. At the moment it does not have a release date on the HBO Max platform.

The batman It promises to become one of the most talked about and blockbuster film events of the following year. Although Robert Pattinson was received by fans of Bruce Wayne with a bit of suspicion, time has given him the benefit of the doubt and there are not a few who have full confidence in his abilities in front of the camera. The trailers that Warner has shown reveal a disturbing and dark story, with Batman not only being besieged by the criminals of Gotham, but also by a possible threat within. Will we be facing one of the best films that have been made of the character?

Batman’s next big-screen adventure takes place two years after they took on the identity as superheroes. Of course things get difficult for him and he only has a few allies facing his mission in the city. Without a doubt, March 4, 2022 will be a very good date for movie theaters, which in recent years have obtained their best benefits thanks to the superhero genre. Do youThe batman will he be able to surpass the best numbers of DC productions in theaters? We will find out soon. Below you can read the interesting synopsis shared by SlashFilm a couple of weeks ago.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic events, a trail of clues sends the world’s best detective on an investigation through the criminal world, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle, Oswald Cobblepot, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton. As the evidence begins to bring him closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must begin new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has plagued Gotham.

