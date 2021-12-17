It’s time to go back to Gotham and it seems that audiences are tremendously interested to see what results from The Batman, the film with Robert Pattinson directed by Matt Reeves. This since it has been placed as the most anticipated film of 2022 according to the IMDb site. Despite the two major delays it suffered due to the pandemic, the excitement has not dissipated to see the new version of the Dark Knight.

As you know, IMDb releases a list of the most anticipated films every year-end. This is based on the number of visits received by the entries of said films. As for 2022, none are above The batman. The reboot of the franchise with Robert Pattinson as the vigilante and with Matt reeves Behind the scenes he has dominated the public’s attention with just one teaser that was released in October during the DC FanDome.

The film will see a remake of Bruce Wayne during the early years of his crusade against crime in Gotham. When a brutal serial killer leaves you with mysterious clues, you must solve them and intrude more than ever in the world of organized crime to see how far the corruption goes. That mysterious character is The Riddler, played by Dashiell Driscoll and the film’s main antagonist.

The list is made up almost entirely of established franchises with a few notable exceptions. As is often the case, most of the titles are blockbusters hoping to also dominate the box office throughout the third year of the pandemic. Hopefully, neither the new variants nor the lack of vaccination will again force cinemas to close, but remember that if you want to be back in the theater, it is best to get vaccinated and continue to wear masks.

These are the ten most anticipated titles of 2022:

one.Batman

2.Scream 5

3.Thor: Love and Thunder

4. Top Gun: Maverick

5. Killers of the Flower Moon

6.Jurassic World: Dominion

7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

8. Mission Impossible 7

9.Uncharted

10. The Flash

As you can see, only the new Scorsese is an original title and not linked to large franchises. Between reboots and sequels, Marvel and DC have tied two of their films on the list. Striking omissions are Black panther 2 and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. It remains to be seen if online searches translate into ticket purchases when the time comes for each of those projects.

Fortunately for DC fans, The Batman will be the first major blockbuster of 2022. The film will arrive at the end of March, so we are just over four months away from finally seeing if Reeves manages to deliver a version of the character that has us waiting for the so-called trilogy you have already planned for our favorite bat.

