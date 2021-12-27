The Batman long ago became one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and fans are very aware of any news offered by Warner, recently they have shared a very special one that definitely interests the loyal audience of the Dark Knight. Through a new interview with Vox’s Recode, Jason kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, announces the date on which The batman it will be placed on HBO Max. It seems that fans of the DC superhero will not have to wait too long to enjoy their new movie from home.

Robert Pattinson will be playing the new Bruce Wayne and most fans are confident that he will do a spectacular job. Batman has been a bastion of the genre and an inspiration to millions for many decades, so we will surely see hundreds of millions flow at the box office during its first opening weekend. With the circumstances imposed by the pandemic, many people want to stay in their homes, however, Warner has already agreed on a window of exclusivity for cinemas. Kilar reveals the post-launch details on HBO Max and they’re encouraging.

Think about when the movies appeared on HBO: eight to nine months after the theatrical release. Batman will appear on the 46th on HBO Max. That’s a big change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016.

But The batman It won’t be the only one to appear on HBO Max just 46 days after its theatrical release. Other releases of the year will also follow the same time frame. If what Jason kilar says transforms into reality, then we can wait for a release for The batman streaming on April 19. You can read the rest of the CEO’s statements below:

I feel very, very good knowing that The Batman, Black Adam, Flash, Elvis, and a host of other movies will literally appear on HBO Max on the 46th in a variety of territories all over the place. the world. That’s a very, very big change that I don’t think people appreciate, and I feel really good about it.

Spectacular times are approaching for the Dark Knight. Next year we will witness a new incarnation for the character and Warner Bros. plans are big. Although no more productions have been officially confirmed with Robert PattinsonIt is obvious that the shots are going that way and the company will want to extend the history of the vigilante of Gotham for several years, will it be able to obtain the necessary success in the first installment? The charm of Batman never leaves anyone indifferent and this next version aspires to be the greatest.

The batman It opens in theaters on March 4, 2022 and will hit theaters like a bomb to become the first superhero premiere of the year. You can read the official synopsis below:

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic events, a trail of clues sends the world’s best detective on an investigation into the criminal world, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle, Oswald Cobblepot, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton.

