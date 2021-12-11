The Batman is already one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022, as the cast is promising and seeing Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne is one of the things that has most excited fans. Now, new information has come to light, because according to some reports, Warner Bros. is deciding between two different cuts of the tape and according to rumors, in one of them an actor appears whose character remains a mystery until now .

For some time now, it was said that Barry Keoghan, actor known for giving life to Druig in Eternals – 58%, and whose inclusion in the cast of The batman was announced shortly after the release of the first trailer, he could play a more significant character than initially thought, and Warner Bros. is considering whether to reveal this information in the final cut of the film. It is worth mentioning that for a few weeks it has been rumored that the true role of Keoghan in The batman, is that of the Joker.

The most recent issue of The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter addressed the rumors, revealing that “multiple sources” have already confirmed that Warner Bros. was testing two different cuts of the film, and that one of these two includes to a certain actor in a mysterious role. Their report also claims that the film’s final test screening occurred last week, and that the studio has made a decision on which version they liked best.

The Heat Vision report does not confirm or deny whether this mysterious actor who appears in one of the cuts is Barry keoghan, much less does it give us information about the role it will play in The batman. When it was first announced that the actor would be part of the film, it was indicated that his character would be that of an officer named Stanley Merkel, a relatively unknown Gotham City policeman and partner of James Gordon who also appeared in the animated film. Batman: Year One – 88%. From that moment, the murmurs about the appearance of Barry like the joker in the first tape of Pattinson as Batman began to emerge.

It would be a bold move on the part of WB to bring in the famous villain in the first installment of this reboot of the franchise. The Joker has appeared on the big screen before, but it seems that the director of the film, Matt Reeves, is looking to give a new tone to the character of the clown and it is something that would certainly be worth seeing, as it is one of the most iconic figures from DC comics. Despite the aforementioned role of KeoghanMerkel sure has a role to play within the feature film, this could be a play or an unexpected twist aimed at establishing a new origin for the Joker.

The batman will show Robert Pattinson in a completely new take on the character, with a cast of magnificent stars including Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme lawson as Bella Real and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

