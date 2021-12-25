If all goes smoothly, The Batman will hit theaters on March 4 of next year. The snowball effect continues, as the excitement and the desire of the fans to see the film has been increasing thanks to a couple of incredible trailers released and some strategic promotionals that invite the public to be part of the games of the villain of the film , The riddle. Also, many fans are dying to see the work that Robert Pattinson will do as Bruce Wayne / Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman. There has definitely been a lot of intrigue surrounding the version of Kravitz of the character, especially after the film’s two existing trailers quickly made her a fan favorite.

Since Catwoman was introduced by DC Comics in 1940, the antihero has become one of the best-known characters in the Batman franchise. Her position within the story tends to change constantly, but in most productions, we’ve seen her as an on-and-off rival and love interest for Batman. In a recent interview with Empire, Kravitz He mentioned how the film’s narrative will address Selina’s beginnings, indicating broadly that it would be her origin story. The actress said the following:

This is an origin story for Selina. So, it is the beginning where we see her discover who she is, beyond someone trying to survive. I think she has a lot of room to grow and I think we will see her become what I am sure will be the femme fatale.

What’s more, Kravitz explained during the DC FanDome 2021 that the reason why Selina’s character is being brought from scratch is due to the intention of seeing her gradually become Catwoman, creating the iconic character from the foundations necessary to understand her final form at the perfection and not fall into a mold of what is considered as Catwoman imposed by previous films. It is intended to develop the character in the right way and give him a new approach, just as Matt Reeves has planned to do with Bruce Wayne. Kravitz commented:

Obviously, I understand the weight of a character like this and what it means to so many people. But what seemed really important to me was to really focus on the story that we want to tell right now and try to create a real human being. I don’t want her to be just an idea. You know, I want him to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to his own pain and his own history. So I really focused on this particular story, at this point in this woman’s life.

He also added that this situation is unprecedented, since no other film in which we have seen Catwoman has taken the time to explore deeply in the character and give her this emotional connection that is so important. The star expressed the following:

I think it was trying to find a way to make a connection, to make her feel like her emotional journey made sense to who she was and what Selina Kyle ended up being, but this is something we haven’t seen before. And yet, in a way, it connects with the comics. I mean, that’s what would be fun to share with the audience, is that there are many iconic aspects of Selina Kyle in the story, but I don’t think that any version of the Batman stories that has included Selina has ever done it this way.

