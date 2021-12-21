The Batman is one of the next superhero movies that everyone wants to see. Matt Reeves finished filming Bruce Wayne’s new adventure as the Dark Knight a while ago and things are looking great. During a recent interview with Empire, Zoë Kravitz talks about the method she used to prepare in the combat area: she reveals to have seen real cat fights to study their fighting ways and adapt them to the character. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Catwoman is one of DC’s female characters who has had the most incarnations in the audiovisual entertainment industry. As she is Batman’s main love interest, numerous adaptations have required her presence and the one to come is no exception. Through advancements we have seen the first glimpses of Kravitz like Selina Kyle and the public is totally convinced that she will do an excellent job. The 33-year-old actress is completely devoted to the character and for Empire she talks about something very interesting that relates directly to combat.

We saw cats and lions and how they fight and we talked about what’s really possible when you’re my size and Batman is so much stronger than me. What are my skills? Is it being fast and complicated? So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different types of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of dance-like feline movement.

Catwoman is a natural fighter. Her combat skills have been seen in absolutely every adaptation and of course The batman will not be the exception. Perhaps the most organic approach of fans to the antiheroine is through the Arkham games developed by Rocksteady Studios, in which we have the opportunity to play with Catwoman applying stylized and feline forms of combat, will we see a little of that in the new tape of Matt reeves?

The batman It is shaping up to be one of the Dark Knight’s greatest hits, a triumph for Warner Bros. and another memorable performance for Robert Pattinson, a star who has consolidated his figure in the training industry. The film will feature many famous characters from the comics, mostly villains, who will be in charge of making life impossible for our protagonist. What kinds of conflicts will Warner Bros.’s new Batman face and resolve? We hope the film will cover themes never before exploited by the character’s big-screen adventures.

Warner and DC have had multiple issues with their character adaptations in recent years, yet fans are hoping this new story will get off on the right foot and drive more delivery alongside Bruce Wayne from Pattinson. Some believe that it is too early for a new incarnation of the superhero, however, others know that the stories of the famous heir will always be welcomed in pop culture no matter how many pass or how short the lapses between one version and another.

In addition to Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne / Batman), in the cast of The batman we will find Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and many more. The film will hit theaters on March 4, 2022 and fans continue to await it with the highest expectations.

