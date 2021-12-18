

Widower of the murdered model assures that three men are involved in her death.

Photo: GoFundMe / Justice for Christy / Courtesy

After the LAPD announced the arrest of three people related to the death of model Christy Giles, her husband, Jan Cilliers broke the silence.

In an interview with People, he revealed that when he found out he sighed in relief, but I also understand that this “EIt’s just the beginning of the battle. There will be a lot of things to overcome to put these guys in prison. “

The 41-year-old man detailed cH ow after the death of his wife he faces a life without her: “Moment by moment,” however, she said she will do everything she can to help get some justice for her.

“I know I have to be strong and I will do everything I can to ensure that my wife receives the justice she deserves, although no amount of justice will bring her back to life, and she will still be gone,” he says. “But, hopefully it will stop these guys from doing anything else to any other woman“.

The visual effects artist and his wife’s family, along with the LAPD, believe there may be more victims out there, whom Cilliers asks to come forward to add voices to the case and get these criminals off the streets, to prevent them from being able to victimize another woman.

Ciliers calls what happened to his wife and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola a horrible crime. “They tried to leave. And they called an Uber. And what happened in the next 12 hours left them dead. “

“[Creo] they were suffering a lot. And they were very scared. And it breaks my heart. ”, Says the man when he thinks about the final moments of Christy and Hilda Marcela.

Nevertheless, tries to counteract those thoughts, remembering the favorite moments with his wife, of whom he says “knew how to live in the moment.”

The couple were married for two and a half years. “I never felt such deep love, and I doubt I’ll ever feel it again. He is a really incredible person, incredible, ”Cilliers emphasized.

Last Thursday, Los Angeles police announced the arrests of 37-year-old David Pearce, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42. Pearce is charged with manslaughter, while Ansbach and Osborn are charged as accomplices of manslaughter.

It was on November 13 when Christy Giles and her friend, the designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were left unconscious at two hospitals in Los Angeles. The model was pronounced dead at the scene and Cabrales-Arzola, who was in critical condition, was pronounced dead on November 24.

Police said both Giles and Cabrales-Arzola received drugs and overdosed at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles. Both women were subsequently dropped off at two hospitals in a black Toyota Prius without license plates, a press release notes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information in this regard contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.

It may interest you: