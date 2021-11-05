11/05/2021

On at 09:36 CET

Ignacio Martin

The President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, has summoned at the party headquarters in Ferraz the socialist barons to talk about regional financing and try to establish a common position on the matter. The call will take place this Friday at 12:30 p.m. at which the regional presidents of the training are summoned. Therefore, the regional leaders who are not in charge of their government will not attend, but it is expected that there will be discrepancies due to the different interests that the communities manage.

The fit of interests between one and the other seems very complicated. Ximo Puig’s approach, which led the Valencian Community to seek an understanding with the Andalusia of the popular Juanma Moreno, involves addressing the new model from the prior recognition of the under-financing of his region based on population criteria. That is, calculating financing per inhabitant. It is the complete opposite of what the regions affected by depopulation, with a higher level of aging and with an extensive orography or with specificities that make the provision of services, essentially Healthcare, more expensive.

The meeting in Ferraz will be an occasion to try to establish a common position in the PSOE regarding regional financing. Various socialist barons such as the Aragonese Javier Lambán have warned that the financing model reform process, which has expired since 2014, “will be long” because they will ensure that no territory is “privileged”.

The meeting in Ferraz is prior to the one promoted by the Galician president, the popular Núñez Feijóo, with seven other presidents of communities of different formations: Asturias, Aragón, Cantabria, the two Castillas, La Rioja and Extremadura. There, the Extremaduran president, Guillermo Fernández Vara, secretary of Autonomous Policy for 20 days, has expressed his intention to bring to the meeting in Santiago de Compostela a common position on training on regional financing.

The matter was not fully addressed in the Federal Congress of the PSOE in Valencia, a conclave where the Socialists limited themselves to defending a system of financing autonomic “focused on citizenship” and that takes into account “the real cost of providing services”, as reflected in the framework presentation. The intention is to address the sensitivities of all the autonomous communities “based on the principles of sufficiency, inter-territorial solidarity and equity in the distribution of resources”, but the debate is presumed long and complex due to the different interests that exist in the territories.

The head of the Executive charged last Sunday against the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, with whom they exist “important differences” on how to distribute resources between different communities. Lambán’s malaise came after the head of the ministry that manages the country’s resources cited Valencia and Murcia as under-financed communities in an interview published on paper by EL PERIÓDICO last Sunday.

Montero is against communities organizing fronts because it does not help to “advance” in the negotiation of the new system. Of course, when it comes to under-financing, it maintains the priority of communities such as Valencia and Murcia to alleviate their debt. “It is necessary to be brave in approaching this debate that habitually is listed by this difficulty of trying to know if all the part of the debt is due to an underfinancing or not,” he answers.

“We absolutely disagree with the minister in this approach,” continued the Aragonese president. “We are also underfunded and, therefore, I foresee that on this matter we will have a very serious debate in the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy”, has emphasized.

Lambán, therefore, adds tension if possible to the debate on how the resources of the State should be distributed among the autonomies. In this sense, there are two diametrically opposite positions. Andalusia, Murcia and the Valencian Community advocate allocating more resources depending on the population. Meanwhile, Aragon, Galicia, Extremadura, the two Castiles, La Rioja, Asturias and Cantabria ask to take into account the cost of bringing these services to citizens in widely dispersed territories such as Aragonese. These latter communities say that the gap between the two Spains is growing and they want that to change. The war is served if you listen to Lambán: “Aragon is before anything else and of course before the PSOE. I owe myself to the citizens of the community and I will defend the position of Aragon whatever the socialist party and the Government of Spain say, “he stated bluntly.

In this sense, he reiterated that financing must be done “taking into account the real cost of providing services per inhabitant” because “it does not cost the same to maintain services in an area with a low density or an aging population, such as Aragón, as in a community with a younger population or a high population density. There services are cheaper per person. What we ask is that take into account the variable of the real cost of services “, Lambán stressed.