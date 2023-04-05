It seems incredible, but in September of this 2023 it will be 10 years since the premiere of Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods, in Latin America. A decade ago we watched with emotion as Goku, Vegeta, Krillin and the rest of the Z Warriors returned to the screens with the promise of developing new arcs that would give way to an anime.

Thus Dragon Ball Super was born. Toei Animation executives managed to convince Akira Toriyama to develop new stories and to achieve this, the sensei signed Toyotaro. And although many of us were moved by the arrival, not everything was rosy.

The first changes, shown in previews through social networks, had many errors that the same company had to modify so as not to inflame Dragon Ball Z fans.

It was in this way that, almost without realizing it, there was a quite notorious change that for many went unnoticed.

The modified scene in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods

According to what you review Hobby Consoles, there was a scene in the trailer in which Gohan appears transformed into a Super Saiyan. The action went against the canon of the series, as the stories took place right after the Majin Buu arc.

So, by this time Gohan had left the Super Saiyan behind after having found the Ultimate or Definitive state, thanks to the ancient Supreme Kaiosama. Complaints came from the fan service and the Toei Animation production team got their act together and changed the detail.

Gohan Battle of Gods

The one above is the one that came out in the original trailer. While the one below is the modified and changed one that ended up appearing in the film.