In September 2019 NBC announced that it was preparing a reboot of ‘Battlestar Galactica’ by Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’) for its streaming platform, Peacock. And that’s all we know so far. On the other hand, a year later it was said that Simon Kinberg (‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’) would be in charge of writing and producing a film based on the same series that had been in Universal’s offices for several years. Now it seems that both projects are complementary.

“There is a synergy between the two projects and constant communication between us,” Kinberg told Collider. “We have established a relationship and we are having a great time together and it will be, for lack of a better term and this is overused, a shared universe“.

Another interesting detail that the screenwriter has revealed is that it is not a direct sequel or a remake of the 2000s series. “There are connections, but the truth is that it is not simply a continuation or a remake of the masterpiece of Ron Moore “. So what will it be? It should be remembered that modern ‘Battlestar Galactica’ was already a remake of ‘Galactica, Fighter Star’, the Glen A. Larson series from the 70s.

Esmail said something similar about his own project in early 2021: “It’s a big universe, it’s a big world and I want to respect Ronald D. Moore’s ‘Battlestar Galactica’ very much. Before even taking on the project, I spoke with him to Make sure everything was okay on his part, because the last thing I want to do is hurt his feelings. The only thing we agreed on was that this would not be a reboot of what he did, which was what we both wanted. ” From the statements of both scriptwriters, it seems that we can expect projects with the same spirit and even the same mythology, but new characters and situations.. It will be necessary to see what all this remains.

In any case, we will have to wait, both to see the Peacock series and the movie. “We are in the process of looking for directors and we hope to be able to sign one and start preparing the film this year”, has advanced Kinberg, who is now presenting the film ‘The 355’. “It is a huge and huge production and development will take a very long period so I imagine that even if we had a director today it would take six or nine months to prepare. So at the very beginning we would be shooting at the end of this year. We’ll probably shoot early next year. Time will tell who will direct it. “

The ‘Battlestar Galactica’ movie has been through many hands before, including those of Tom Cruise and the now-disgraced Bryan Singer. In 2016 it was said that Lisa Joy (‘Westworld’) was writing the script and Francis Lawrence (‘The Hunger Games’) was thinking of directing it … but that didn’t get anywhere, either.