Pedro Martínez could not celebrate a victory in his 250th match at the head of BAXI Manresa in the duel against Fuenlabrada (90-82), although his team offered a very good image, prevailing with its defense in many sections of the game despite the rain of triples to which the rival submitted. The exhibition of the American Joe Thomasson (23 points and 5 rebounds), who tried until the end, did not serve to obtain the victory in Fuenlabrada.

BAXI

Urbas Fuenlabrada, 90

(27 + 20 + 25 + 18): Novak (4), Armand (14), Emegano (23), Cheatham (18), Alexander (16) -initial quintet-, Ristic (6), Samar (2), Vicedo (5), Bagayoko (2), López and Macoha

BAXI Manresa, 82

(19 + 26 + 20 + 17): Pérez, Jou, Thomasson (23), Moneke (11), Bako (15) -initial quintet-, Maye (15), Martínez, Valtonen (4), Francisco (12), Sima (2) and Berzins.

Referees:

Antonio Conde, Luis Miguel Castillo and Andrés Fernández. Without eliminated.

Incidents:

match of the seventh day of the Endesa League, played at the Fernando Martín de Fuenlabrada Pavilion (Madrid) before 4,671 spectators.

The locals were unchained, despite the last minute loss of Christian Eyenga due to a virus. A boiling Kwan Cheatham led the start with 11 points and three 3-pointers without failure in three minutes (11-7). However, Manresa did not lose the rhythm of the game, loading the rebound and with an exceptional Thomasson, who equalized the duel at 8 (17-17). The answer was two telescopic triples from Sean Armand that fastened the first quarter (27-19).

To the inspiration of the Urbas shooters, Manresa opposed discipline and centimeters. Chima Moneke on the inside and Thomasson on the outside were gradually filing the local rent, pBut there was always one in blue with the right wrist, the last Emegano chaining three in a row for 44-33 (min. 16). Manresa’s defensive effort did not decline despite 12 local triples of 23 (52%), and the prize was a 3-12 partial for 47-45 at halftime.

The BAXI is remade

The feeling that when the locals ran out of success they were going to be shipwrecked before the defense of Manresa was confirmed when they returned from the changing rooms: BAXI took advantage of the warm blue defenses to turn the score around (49-54, min. 22). But defense is also a state of mind, and a triple by Emegano spurred his team to press and score for an 11-0 run that it forced Pedro Martínez to stop the match (60-54, min. 25).

The effect of the Catalan coach’s talk was immediate, and BAXI raised that little point necessary to equalize the match (61-61), but Armand and Jovan Novak put ‘Fuenla’ running to stretch 70-61 again. At the close of the quarter, the local advantage stayed at 72-65, but with four players (Armand, Ziga Samar, Emegano and Cheatham) a dangerous two fouls from elimination.

Moneke and Thomasson struck first, but the home response, again led by a 3-pointer from Emegano, was a 15-0 run, with Serbian interior Dusan Ristic joined the cause to put el 85-70 to 4:28 from the end.

The visitors did not give up because Thomasson did not want to. The Ohio (USA) guard chained two triples to put a lump in the throat of the local fans, with 85-80 in the last minute. But a 2 + 1 from Emegano reassured the respectable and a robbery with a tray from Novak closed the duel with 90-82 that confirmed the second victory in this Endesa League of Urbas Fuenlabrada.