the Beatles it will always be a band to remember. From the beginning, the famous quartet demonstrated their talent for changing the music of the time. His work influenced many other groups of that time and continues to inspire thousands of people. In cinema they have been present thanks to their diverse trajectory, but this medium has also been dedicated to finding new ways to tell us more about the lives of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

From tapes that talk about the historical importance of the Beatles, like Yesterday – 80%, even biographical projects like My name is John Lennon – 80%, where Aaron Taylor-Johnson shows the beginnings of the artist, or Chapter 27, where Jared Leto gives life to the murderer of the singer, the cinema does not let the quartet go. For his unrivaled rise to fame and the tragedy surrounding one of his elements, the Beatles it is a subject in itself that is difficult to exhaust. Much can be explored about everyone’s life, as well as the way they interacted and their eventual separation.

Documentaries are an excellent way to keep the memory alive and continue to introduce the band to new generations. Great directors have been interested in the quartet, such as Ron Howard with The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years – 96%, but now it’s the turn of Peter Jackson, best known for directing The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% and its multi-award-winning sequels. The Beatles: Get Back is a fresh new documentary that will premiere in November in Disney +.

On this occasion, and in an attempt to make the most of all the material that Jackson managed to gather in recent years, The Beatles: Get Back it will be a documentary series that will have three episodes. But fans need not worry, Disney + will not waste time and will premiere the episodes one after another on the 25th, 26th and 27th of that month. The project title comes from the tentative title for the album that they eventually named Let it be. For many fans, this album is the most controversial of the Beatles, and it was also the hardest to do. When Let it be hit the stores the band had already separated and although they had no problems obtaining excellent earnings and being on the lists of the best of the year, specialized critics and fans note that the result is not so favorable because the quartet was no longer there. as united as before.

The Beatles: Get Back takes up the complicated process the band had to go through to record this album. For years it has been assumed that the four artists no longer felt very well in a group and that these emotions are palpable in the musical work; however, the idea of Peter jackson is to show that things were not like that and that the famous relationship between the Beatles it was not as broken as thought. In addition to having more than 50 hours of video material, the director also had the support of McCartney, Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia harrison, who agreed to help because they wanted to demolish the myth that was created with the documentary Let It Be – 82%, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, which they consider only tells part of the story and who manipulated their meeting to satisfy rumors and gossip surrounding the band.

To accompany the documentary, an official book with the same name will also be published that will bring together part of the material and a special edition of the album. Let it be. In the official statement on the documentary it is clarified that Peter jackson He is the first person in fifty years to have access to this information, so you will really see a lot of new things about the relationship between them. Of course, the director did not limit himself to editing the material, but used the same technology that he applied in Never Arrive Old – 100%, a 2018 documentary on World War I, to update, restore and colorize the videos as if they were It will be a modern production.

Check out the official trailer here:

The trailer shows the pressure they felt from having to write, record and produce an album in less than three weeks, as well as having to plan a live concert, which they ended up doing on the rooftop of Apple Corps. Although it is clear that there are moments of tension, there is also the camaraderie, the support to write the lyrics of the songs and how they defend each other. The Beatles: Get Back hopes to show a new face of the most famous band in the world and restore the image that fans have of it.

