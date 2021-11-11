In recent years, Banda MS is at the top of the pyramid of representatives of the Mexican regional, because with almost 20 years of artistic career, they are in one of their best professional stages.

And is that his songs have become people’s favorites because for a few months he belongs to the select group of bands that have placed their songs on the Billboard list.

However, the personal life of its members has been the subject on more than one occasion, as such is the case of Alan Manuel Ramrez Salcido, the group’s leading voice, who suffered a terrible accident a few years ago when leaving a presentation.

The band that performs songs like I like your old woman and You are my reason for being was performing at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, when a stray bullet entered the singer’s neck in 2016.

After a long recovery, Walo is now the second vocalist of the group, who has left everyone with their mouths open with his great physical change.

Walo loses several kilos of weight after his surgery

It was last October when the vocalist of Banda MS, better known as Walo made one of the most important decisions in his life, as he finally agreed to undergo surgery for weight control.

For several years he has dealt with being overweight. Photo: IG /

walo_ms07oficial

It is worth mentioning that for several years, the singer has had to deal with being overweight, so he decided to undergo surgery to improve his health and completely change his image.

The singer had to resort to this procedure because before he had already opted for a nutritional plan and various exercise routines, which were not having results.

Therefore, the singer decided to perform the gastric sleeve operation, which helps weight loss by restricting the amount of food that reaches the stomach.

The singer has had a great physical transformation. Photo: IG /

walo_ms07oficial

After a month of his intervention, the singer is ready to appear at the 2021 Radio Awards in Mexico and be crowned in the categories in which Banda MS has been nominated.

The expression channel in an interview with him on the morning TV Azteca, Venga la Alegra, where he told the process he has gone through and assures that he did it before his health was harmed.

Something very simple, something very calm, we are fine and we did it for health and sometimes we have to take action, cont.

The star looks better than ever. Photo: IG /

walo_ms07oficial

What is barite surgery?

For practical and simple purposes, it is an intervention that helps the patient to reduce the energy intake and the formation of body fat with two basic principles:

Reduce the amount of food eaten. Modify its absorption.

In such a way that the calorie intake will be adequate to reduce weight without affecting the metabolism of people who take this option of weight loss as an outlet for transformation.

The singer has changed a lot and finally appears after a month. Photo: IG /

walo_ms07oficial

The development of baritric surgery is divided into two parts:

The first part is to perform a procedure similar to a gastric sleeve. While the second surgery consists of connecting the final part of the intestine to the duodenum near the stomach (duodenal switch and biliopancreatic diversion) to avoid most of the intestine.

