VICENTE LOZANO

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 01:37

Sundar PichaI, CEO of Alphabet, parent of Google.ELENA RAMN

In 2014, we were forced to close Google News in Spaindue to local law. Today we can announce that Google News reopen soon in our country. We have made this decision following the new royal decree approved today by the Spanish Government, which transposes the European Directive on copyright.

This is how Google received last Tuesday the approval in the Council of Ministers of the adaptation to our legislation of the European regulations on copyright.

They close like thisMany years of disagreement between the technology giant and Spanish media publishers. A disagreement that began with the refusal of the media to allow Google to index and publish their information without paying anything in return because it violates copyright law.

Google took advantage of the work of journalists – paid for their media – and made money from advertising without spending a single euro on information. To avoid this, the then Spanish Association of Newspaper Editors (AEDE) obtained from the popular government that this payment for the use of the contents was mandatory for all media and it would be collected through a rights management entity, in this case Cedro, the famous AEDE canon.

Google consider unacceptable this norm and closed the site Google News in Spain, the service in which a link with the headline and a short lead -snippet- the news of the newspapers is collected. In this way, the search engine stopped sending reader traffic to the newspapers. There are no official figures, but some reports estimated the fall of traffic on the media websites between 7% and 20% in the months following the closure, with a special incidence in the smaller newspapers, which lost a global newsstand.

During these seven years, the initial maximalist positions of the publishers and Google were sifted. The AEDE was renamed the Media Association (AMI) and they started to know each other dissensions withinSome publishers considered that Google’s bolt did more harm than good and tried to uncheck themselves. Only two of the large groups have maintained their uncompromising stance to the end.

On the other hand, in these years Google has had no choice but to adapt to the copyright laws in the world and you have agreed to pay for the content distributed. That s, as long as it was negotiated directly with the editors and was done on a voluntary basis. Media from Australia, Germany, France, Italy … already have signed agreements with the search engine.

What will be the next step in Spain? Everything suggests that Google reopen News in early 2022. But this will be the appetizer for the service introduction Google News Showcase,a kind of newspaper newspaper in which each medium will be able to upload quality information to that global kiosk that is Google: the Mountain View giant has allocated 1,000 million dollars (more than 850 million euros), to distribute in the world in the next three years to the means to sign up. I think everyone is interested in that friendship.

