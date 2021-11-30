11/30/2021 at 18:29 CET

The Portuguese Football League has ensured that the match between Belenenses and Benfica last Saturday was played with the approval of the delegates of both teams, despite the outbreak of covid in the local team, which only had nine field players available.

After the strong controversy that arose, since the game was suspended after the break when Belenenses stayed with 6 field players and yesterday Monday it was learned that the players were infected with the omicron variant, the League has come out with a statement in the that he is not responsible for the match being played.

According to the League, “before the preparatory meeting for the game, the League delegate asked the delegates of both clubs about the possibility of postponement” and both delegates stated that they did not contemplate this possibility.

The 44 members of the Belenenses staff they are isolated in quarantine and the thirteen COVID samples analyzed have tested positive for the new omicron variant.

On the other hand, the Portuguese League also wonders why the Health delegate who supervised the situation “did not consider the nine available players as high-risk contacts”, since they had had contact with the positive ones.

In the last hours, Belenenses has asked the League to repeat the game, given the events, since they took the field with two less and in the 46th minute they had to be suspended due to lack of troops.

For its part, Benfica, who won the match 0-7, described what happened in a statement as “one of the saddest episodes in the history of Portuguese football.”

The incarnated club has also made it clear that it was not an “active part” in the decision to celebrate the match and that it awaits the conclusions of the disciplinary process opened by the League.

In any case, Liga Portugal has shown its “dismay at the extremely negative image” that has occurred nationally and internationally.

The director of the Portuguese Directorate General of Health (DGS), Graça Freitas, When questioned about whether the health authorities should have canceled the match, she explained in statements to the media that the DGS did not have to rule on it.

When the positive cases of the omicron variant were confirmed, the quarantine was applied to all the Belenenses players and they plan to carry out more tests in the coming days. As a “precaution”, a test was carried out on the Benfica players and technical team with a negative result.