12/29/2021 at 11:27 am CET

The Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office has appealed the decision of the Ghent Court of Appeal on the rejection of the delivery to Spain of rapper Josep Miquel Arenas, alias Valtònyc, as informed to . this Wednesday sources of the Public Ministry.

It is an appeal to the Court of Cassation, which does not rule on the merits of the case but rather it exclusively analyzes whether a decision rendered by a court ultimately complies with the law.

The sources of the prosecution did not specify on the basis of what the sentence appealed in the Court of Cassation which, according to other judicial sources, pI would hate to take about two weeks to pronounce.

The Ghent Court of Appeal had definitively ruled out the crime of threats on Tuesday, considering that in Belgium freedom of expression protects the acts for which Valtónyc He was sentenced in Spain in 2018 for some songs written in 2012.

Delivery request to Spain

The court closed like this the last of the three reasons why Spain had requested its delivery, after having previously filed those of insults to the Crown and glorification of terrorism, for which the Spanish Justice also claims.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal came after the Belgian Constitutional Court ruled last October that the law of insults to the crown of Belgium is contrary to its own Magna Carta, thus disrupting the rule that since 1847 punished injuries to the Crown in the Belgian kingdom.

The case of the Majorcan has three years of judicial journey in Belgium. Belgian justice has been analyzing Valtònyc’s euro order since 2018, when the singer fled to Belgium to avoid going to prison in Spain for songs written in 2012.

The process has been delayed by the stop the pandemic, because the judges asked the Belgian Constitutional Court about the crime of insults to the king and because a preliminary question was referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union.