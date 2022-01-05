In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Clear your work or leisure space with this practical 3-in-1 device from Belkin that brings together three very practical functions that we use every day.

Hear music or a podcast wirelessly, charge your mobile, make video calls or watch series on your mobile, it is something we do on a daily basis. But you don’t need a pot for each thing, which in the end accumulates.

East Belkin 3-in-1 charger with bluetooth speaker, wireless charger and mobile phone holder, it costs only 29.99 euros in LIDL. They send it to your home by agency within 1 to 3 days.

If you have a mobile with wireless charging it can be very useful. And if yours does not have this type of load, even only with the speaker and mobile support functions it can already compensate, given its low price.

Belkin charger with bluetooth speaker, wireless charger and mobile holder for € 29.99

As a charger, supports Qi wireless charging and offers fast charge at 10W.

It works with all Qi-compatible mobiles, but is specially optimized for the iPhone and Android mobiles from Samsung, LG, Sony and Google.

This wireless charging supports cases up to 3mm thick. So you can leave the mobile in the holder and that’s it, without removing it from the case.

The mobile stand allows place the smartphone both vertically, for video calls or TikTok videos, such as horizontally, to play video games or watch movies, series or YouTube videos.

The wireless speaker connects to mobile or any other device through Bluetooth, and has a power of 10W.

What’s more has a microphone, to be able to carry out hands-free calls.

Finally, it is possible to recharge and use the speaker at the same time to listen to music from the mobile itself.

