Football does not stand out for being a haven of peace, tranquility and patience. The business and the accounts are pressing, even more when the head of the crisis generated by the covid-19 is still being taken out, and clubs cannot afford to miss targets. With November hitting its last blows and in the midst of a cold, windy and rainy storm, four First Division coaches will not eat the polvorones this season.

The defeat against Real Betis by 0-3 ended with the second stage of Fran Escribá on the bench of Martínez Valero. The Valencian coach has been the last to fall and leaves his post after just 280 days at the service of the franjiverdes. Escribá took the reins of the team on February 14, replacing a risky bet such as the Argentine Jorge Almirón, and managed to straighten the course of the team until achieving an agonizing permanence after the victory of the last day against Athletic Club.

Hot october

Three were the trainers who lost their job last month. On the first weekend of October, Míchel and a historic man like Paco López were dismissed in Getafe and Levante, respectively. Ronald Koeman ended his career at the Camp Nou after losing at Vallecas on the 27th.

The arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores to the Coliseum seems to be having the desired effect, since the Getafense team has abandoned the red lantern of the classification. With the Madrid in front, the azulones have added eight points out of eighteen possible.

Javi Pereira is having a worse fortune at the Granota bank. The Valencian team is now the last in the classification and the figures of the new coach do not improve those of Paco López. Levante have yet to win this season.

On the tightrope

“When you see your neighbor’s beard getting wet”, they should think of Cádiz and Granada. Álvaro Cervera and Robert Moreno walk on thin ice. The results are not good and the fans of Nuevo Mirandilla and Los Cármenes begin to be with the fly behind the ear. The good work of both is not being rewarded with favorable macadores and soccer, as we said, does not go around with little girls. The next games can be key to keeping your job.

Cádiz receives a whole miura next Sunday as is Atlético de Madrid. Later, and after complying with the Copa del Rey, he will have two direct duels against Elche and, precisely, Granada.

The Nazaris, for their part, visit San Mamés this Friday and they receive Alavés at the foot of the Alhambra. The future of Álvaro and Robert is in the forward and the nougat, just around the corner.