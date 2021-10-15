There is no consensus on which is the best position to sleep, but doing it on your back has its advantages …

On your side, in the fetal position, even on your stomach … There are many sleeping postures. Have you tried the supine position?

This is what physical therapists call it, and it basically means face up. That is to say, with your back fully supported on the mattress.

As the Healthline website tells us, sleeping on your back has numerous benefits. In fact, it is how they recommend that babies sleep, to reduce the risks of Sudden Death Syndrome.

Although there are experts who recommend sleeping on your side, others opt for the supine position.

Especially if you suffer from certain problems to rest, which we are going to see next.

Reduces back, neck and head pain

If you suffer from back and neck pain, try sleeping on your back.

It is produced less pressure on the spine and stays straight, relieving pain. This too Reduces headache.

One study showed that sleeping on your back with your hands at your sides or on your chest is the best position to prevent pain.

Helps you wake up with the light

If you program the lights to come on at a certain time, sleeping on your back will allow you to detect them more easily.

So you can stop using the annoying alarm clock.

Helps breathe better and relieves sinusitis

Sleeping on your back compresses the diaphragm less to do it sideways.

This way we facilitate breathing, and we favor the creation of melatonin, which favors sleep and rest.

Avoid face problems

Sleeping on your side means resting your face on the pillow for hours.

The pillow absorbs sebum from skin and hair, which reaches the face, and can cause irritation, redness, blackheads, and other problems. Too wrinkles and fine lines.

If you sleep on your back, your face will not touch the pillow, avoiding these problems.

Reduces puffiness of the face and dark circles

When sleeping, the position of the face redistributes the fluids of the same. If you sleep on your side, the fluids fall down and can cause puffiness in the face, or dark circles on one side.

When sleeping on your back, the fluids are evenly distributed.