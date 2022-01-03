01/03/2022

On at 09:26 CET

.

The Cincinnati Bengals they were awarded the championship of North American Conference (AFC) after defeating the Kansas city chiefs (34-31), the team that with the defeat left the top of the Conference in week 17 of the NFL.

With a balance of 10-6, the Cincinnati franchise has its ticket to the playoffs as an AFC champion. The aerial duel of ‘QB’s’ between Patrick Mahomes Y Joe burrow, it was taken by the one who is called to be the next great ‘boss’ of the NFL.

Burrow became the quarterback with the most touchdown passes in a season in Cincinnati history by beating Andy Dlton who was 33.

OUR GUY 🧡 pic.twitter.com/YKwDfZ7Qrv – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

What’s more rookie catcher Ja’Marr Chase, 21, had a 266-yard game in which he received three shots to the end zone.

Offensive Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/ik6BukBiXy – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

BURROW-CHASE CONNECTION

In the third quarter Burrow got another annotation connection with Chase, which brought them closer to 28-24 and in the last period they managed to get up on the scoreboard for the first time with the fourth touchdown pass of the game by Burrow, now for Tyler Boyd, 28-31.

The Chiefs tied with a field goal, but Cincinnati won the game in the final minute with a three-point kick.

RULE THE NORTH #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/8aMVNdKuTC – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

In another game, the Titans, 11-5, snatched the number one in the American Conference from the Chiefs and claimed the South’s title by breaking a seven-win thread for the Miami Dolphins and beating them 34-3. Tennessee is champion thanks to the loss of the Indianapolis Colts, 9-7, second in the Division against the Raiders.