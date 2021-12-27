12/27/2021

The Cincinnati Bengals gave the Baltimore Ravens their fourth consecutive loss on Sunday, this one by 41-21. and they were one win away from securing the AFC North Championship in Week 16 of the NFL.

The Bengals, with a balance of 9 wins and 6 losses, beat the Ravens (8-7), as well as the Steelers (7-6) in their two games of the season, who are chasing him in the race for the divisional title, giving them the chance to win in the two remaining games.

Baltimore did not have its starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, a 2022 Pro Bowl selection, who suffered a sprained ankle; nor with his alternate, Tyler Huntley, positive for covid-19; so the newly hired (Dec. 16) Josh Johnson, 35, was the one who started from the opening whistle.

The Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, completed the best game of his professional career, with 525 yards and four touchdowns.

The numbers in the first half for Burrow are the best for a quarterback in the league throughout the season.

He passed for 299 yards, hit three touchdowns and led his offense to score points in each of his five series; a ‘field goal’ and four touchdowns of seven left the scoreboard before the break 31-14 in favor of the Bengals.

Burrow’s touchdown passes went to Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Running scored Mixon.

The Ravens had a send to the end zone from Josh Johnson for Rashod Bateman and a score per run by Devonta Freeman.

In the second half, the Bengals got another ‘field goal’ and Burrow kept the trend: he threw another touchdown pass, fourth of the game, and second to Tee Higgins.

A touchdown pass from Johnson to Andrews brought Baltimore closer to 41-21 in the fourth quarter.

In another game for the supremacy of the AFC East the Buffalo Bills, who have 9 wins and 6 losses, beat the New England Patriots 33-21 (9-6) and at the moment they are leaders of the Division.

The Bills dominated the first half with 218 yards and two touchdown passes from passer Josh Allen and a field goal to go into halftime up 17-7.

After the break Buffalo kept his rival at bay with a pair of field goals, and annotations by Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox.

New England responded with two touchdowns by Damien Harris to make the score 33-21 for the Bills.

Josh Allen passed for 314 yards and got three touchdown passes.

The day started on Thursday with the triumph of the Titans 20-17 over the 49ers.

The Packers edged the Browns 24-22 and the Colts 22-16 over the Cardinals on Saturday.

The rest of the games of week 16 of the NFL:

This Sunday’s results: Lions 16-20 Falcons, Ravens-Bengals, Rams 30-23 Vikings, Jaguars 21-26 Jets, Giants 10-34 Eagles, Chargers 29-41 Texans, Buccaneers 32-26 Panthers.

Later they will face: Bears-Seahawks, Broncos-Raiders, Steelers-Chiefs and Washington-Cowboys.

Dolphins and Saints will collide on Monday.