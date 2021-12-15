Despite the fact that the Android ecosystem has its own original games, sometimes console and computer games arrive thanks to the magic of ports. These are the best ported games to date.

A smartphone is much more than a device that calls and receives messages. A smartphone is a miniature computer that can do everything from recording videos to playing demanding video games.

Little by little the mobile phone has earned its place in the gaming sector. And not only because there are models dedicated exclusively for this purpose, but because even the cheapest terminal can run thousands of titles.

This has led the large video game companies to change their launch policy in order to adapt their most famous games to the 6 inches of our smartphone. Which results in more sales for them, and more fun for everyone. We review the 13 best ports to Android:

Call of Duty: Mobile: Despite not being a port as it is, it is an adaptation of Activision’s most successful saga to mobile phones. It’s free to play with payments built into the game and is currently played by millions of people around the world. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night: This classic is an action-adventure video game with 2D graphics developed and published by Konami in 1997. Specifically, we are talking about the XIII episode of the Castlevania series and it is available for Android for 3 euros. Chrono Trigger: Another classic from the 90s that recently arrived on smartphones. From the creators of Final Fantasy, Dragon Ball or Dragon Quest, this JRPG can be enjoyed again on Android for 10 euros.

We bring you the best free to play games for Steam, titles with which you will spend hours and hours playing with your computers thanks to Valve’s distribution platform.

Dead cells: This roguelike from 2018 stole hearts on the computer and immediately took to consoles. It’s now on mobile and it’s a great place to enjoy it. Although better with command, that control is frantic. Gorogoa: It is a puzzle video game developed by Jason Roberts and published by Annapurna Interactive, famous for only accepting good games on their label. You have it on Android for 4 euros. GRID Autosport: GRID has held its title as one of the best racing games on mobile for years, and its consistent high scores are further proof of how well this adaptation has been. It costs 7.99 euros. Gray: This Spanish title is one of the culminating works of the last decade. Hand Painted tells the story of a lonely girl in a cold and beautiful world. It costs 5 euros.

Call of Duty, World of Tanks, Apex … there are many online games whose servers are currently fuming with the thousands of players connected to them. Discover the best in this list.

Limbo: Another little story that consists of little puzzles. It was the first Playdead game that really triumphed (Inside would come later) in which the good work of the company was sensed. It costs less than 5 euros. My Time at Portia: Known in Spanish as My days in Portia is a video game developed by the Chinese studio Pathea Games and published by Team17, which mixes simulation with role-playing. Great for endless hours. It costs 8 euros on Android. Slay the spire: It is a Roguelike, Card and Dungeon RPG video game developed by MegaCrit and published by Humble Bundle. This is another hour steal that is available on Android for a not inconsiderable 9.99 euros.

Buying a cheap mobile in 2021 is a smart decision, if you only need the everyday functions that are required of a smartphone. These are the best cheap mobiles of 2021.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: A great classic better known as KOTOR first went on sale in 2003 and has since become one of the most beloved Star Wars adventures by fans. You have it on Android for 10 euros. Terraria: Often compared to Minecraft for the extensive control and options available to players, Terraria is an open 2D sandbox full of adventure. With single player and multiplayer modes, it is for 5.49 euros. World of goo: It is a logic video game, focusing mainly on physics and gravity. It came out first for Wii and now comes to Android for 3.99 euros.

Google Play expands the list of countries in which it allows gambling and betting with real money, Spain is included.

As you have seen, none of them exceed 10 euros, which is appreciated since half are already painting gray how old they are, but without a doubt they are all great titles.

If you are missing an essential port, let us know, since these lists are never closed. Long live the video game.