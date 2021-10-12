In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Despite the fact that the Mi Electric Scooter are the clear dominators in the electric scooter sector, there are alternatives that offer very similar characteristics, adjusting their price even more.

The Spanish firm Cecotec stomps in various sectors of electronics, such as robot vacuum cleaners, where its Congas stand up to a giant like iRobot. It is not the only one, and it is that in that of electric scooters they sell some especially attractive models that can put Xiaomi in trouble.

One of them also just dropped in price in its online store after being completely sold out on Amazon. Is he Cecotec Bongo Serie A Connected, which happens to cost 299 euros in this offer, thus exceeding the price that the Mi Electric Scooter 1S has, its equivalent.

The Cecotec electric scooter has a 350 W motor and a battery that allows it to reach a range of up to 25 kilometers to be able to move around your city with total freedom, and it only weighs 13.5 kg. It connects to the mobile through an app.

It is much cheaper and also has 25 km of battery autonomy, let’s say that the standard today in this sector. Its maximum speed also moves in what is usual, in 25 km / h depending on the mode you use.

Also has 700W of power, more than enough to go up hills without many problems and without losing speed, so it is even suitable for cities that have a certain unevenness.

The official Cecotec store offers free and fast shipping from Spain, as well as technical service and a two-year warranty.. They have recently announced agreements with the FEU VERT chain to carry out repairs and maintenance of their scooters, and that is always positive, since it greatly expands the options in the event of a breakdown.

By specs, it is one of the electric scooters that are eligible for grants of up to half its price in communities such as Madrid, whose help our colleagues from Business Insider Spain explain in this report.

There is no shortage of electric scooters for sale at this point, although they are segmented with more powerful variants and with a better battery, one of the main claims of users, who are always looking for something more than the 25 km of rigor. If this is your case, here are some options with a better battery.

