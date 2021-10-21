In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It has just gone on sale and the new Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet is already available with a great offer at AliExpress Plaza.

It is one of the most anticipated tablets and that has finally arrived in Spain. We are talking about the new Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet, Xiaomi’s 11-inch tablet that wants to stand up to all the cheap tablets with Android and, why not, also to the iPad.

But this is the crucial thing. If you want to get it for only 344 euros with free shipping and sent from Spain, you have to insert the code OTOPATI35 before making the payment.

Although many stores in Spain sell it, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is cheaper on AliExpress, which also offers fast shipping from Europe, without customs.

This is an offer exclusive to AliExpress Plaza, the version of the famous Chinese store where they sell all the products from Spain and deliveries are very short term, from 2 to 3 days at the most.

As for Xiaomi Pad 5, it is without a doubt one of the most interesting Xiaomi products that you can find right now.

It has an 11-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, it also uses a fast processor like the Snapdragon 860. It is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD.

Being a large and fast screen, the battery has to match to achieve many hours of use. That is why he uses an 8,720 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, although the charger included is 22.5W.

To keep speed as the flag on this Xiaomi Pad 5, has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 connection and USB-C connection for charging and data transfer.

These are some of the best Android tablets that you can buy right now in different price segments, both basic and alternative models to the iPad Pro.

Remember that to get a Xiaomi Pad 5, the new Xiaomi tablet with Android 11 and with the update to Android 12 at the doors, you can get it in AliExpress Plaza for 344 euros using the OTOPATI35 code.

You better hurry because the units are starting to decline, especially the entry version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

You can also choose the option with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but it is more expensive.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.