Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is a multimedia player with access to all streaming applications and with Android TV:

There are a lot of media players on sale lately and perhaps one of the most popular with Android TV is the Xiaomi player. But there are other very similar products that may interest you, even for their price.

The media player Nokia Streaming Box 8000 It is a great alternative to Xiaomi and now you can buy it on Amazon for 79.90 euros.

4K media player with Android TV and access to thousands of applications on Google Play, Chromecast and built-in Google Assistant.

This little box that connects to your TV via HDMI and to the WiFi network allows you to have all the power of Android TV on your TV, regardless of whether it is more or less new. Even if you have a Smart TV but you don’t like its platform.

It supports 4K video and supports HDR video. It also has support for Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos audio.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 has Android TV as the operating system, so you have access to practically every streaming application you can imagine. From Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and many other platforms.

You will have all these applications and services added, such as the Google assistant directly on your TV.

Thanks to the Nokia remote control, with the push of a button you can talk to the assistant to search for series, movies, control connected devices in your home or search for information on the internet.

Another advantage of having a player with Android TV is that it has Chromecast. This wireless technology allows you to send videos from your mobile to the TV via WiFi. In this way the mobile becomes a remote control.

Nokia Streaming Box usually costs 99 euros, but on Amazon we already find it at 79.90 euros.

