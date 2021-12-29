On New Year’s Eve the tradition is to eat 12 grapes with the chimes, but after so many years of tradition there is nothing like changing your food. They can be fruit or they can be sweet, we are going to review the best options.

Put yourself in situation, it’s the end of the year. Your whole family is gathered around the television staring insistently at the screen. A presenter announces that the rooms are coming. The nerves are on the surface, we cannot fail in the last mission of the year.

Doing this ritual well, for many, means starting the New Year well, and after a painful 2021, the vast majority hope that 2022 will be all light and illusion. So we will not fail, we are professionals.

The point is that there are many people tired of eating grapes, specifically 12 grapes, so today we wanted to show you what they are the ideal alternatives so as not to violate tradition.

But since there are readers here who like fruit as much as a child does broccoli, we are going to make two lists, one with healthy options and one with sweet options, for the sweet tooth.

Let’s go there!

Healthy alternatives

Plantain: Don’t panic, you don’t have to eat 12 bananas, if you don’t cut one into 12 pieces. This option is not the easiest since the banana being a dense and pasty fruit can be difficult to eat in just 12 seconds.

Blueberries: This option is the most comfortable and the easiest. The size of a grape they are eaten without problems, they even have the advantage that you do not have to peel them or remove the seeds because they do not have any. Without a doubt it is the king of the night option.

Tangerine: Again, it does not consist of eating 12 tangerines, but of taking 12 mandarin segments, if everything goes well you will need 2 mandarins because they usually come out 10 segments per unit. The choice of mandarin over orange is obvious, right?

Pineapple: Well cut and in small triangles it can be an option for the most tropical. As it has enough fiber, it may seem that it costs to eat 12 pieces quickly, but it also has a lot of water, so it is not difficult to meet the New Year’s challenge.

Walnuts: It is true that we were with fruits but nuts are also a healthy option. The bad thing is that they demand a lot of water (in this case saliva), so do not put 12 whole walnuts if not 12 half walnuts, and be careful in case you choke.

Almond: And to finish the healthy option we return to the traditional dried fruit of Spain, the almond. These are more comfortable to eat than nuts and swallow faster, so if you didn’t want fruit but the nut was too much, the almond is your choice.

Sweet alternatives

Lacasitos: This sweet is already traditional in Spain and is ideal to eat a few without problem and in record time. Here we can forget about choking. They are pure sugar and chocolate, but that’s why they are so good.

Conguitos: On the outside chocolate and on the inside peanut, the conguitos are ideal for the 12 grapes to become the 12 guilty pleasures. They are very good and the normal thing is that when the bells finish you eat the whole bag.

Gummy Bears: These are a good option if you are looking for something more gelatinous and not as sweet as Lacasitos or Conguitos. But you must be careful since they are made from gelatin and need a good chew or we can choke.

Baubles: The key is to alternate and choose the smallest ones. The Coca-Colas bottles, the strawberry kisses, the brick, the gummy, etc. If we choose one of each and they are not large, we will be able to end the tradition in a satisfactory way … although with a significant sugar spike.

Chocolate cereals: Since 12 ounces or 12 cookies are too much, 12 chocolate cereals is ideal because of their ideal size, since it gives us plenty of time to eat one per second. This option is great if we accompany it with milk instead of cava.

Now it is your job to choose which fruit, nut or sweet you want to start the year with. But remember, choose what you choose, the key is to spend the New Year with those you love the most.

Happy New Year’s Eve and happy New Year!