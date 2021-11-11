When it comes to speeding up your computer there are many solutions before taking drastic measures, with this report you will discover some programs that will help you achieve it.

Today we suggest several programs to clean your Windows PC and speed up its operation. We already know that some computers tend to be slow if it has been a long time since you released it and you have not formatted it, a problem related to the amount of useless files that the operating system is going to accumulate.

These free programs for your Windows 11 computer will help you keep it 100%, useful if you usually have many applications open or play some demanding titles. It is especially advisable to do a good periodic cleaning if you have an old or resource-limited PC.

Next we name the five best applications to optimize Windows 11. If you notice that your PC is slow, these programs will help you solve those performance problems.

We show you the ways you have right now to install Windows 11 officially and from scratch, without depending on Windows 10 or Windows Update for anything.

1. CCleaner

How could it be otherwise, Piriform’s star program occupies the first place in the classification. Without a doubt it is the best free program to clean and speed up a Windows PC, since although it has a premium version, the free one does everything you need.

With it you can erase practically everything that does not work for you on your PC, from cookies to temporary files through browsing history of Chrome and other browsers. It is also very configurable and you can choose what to clean and what not, if by any chance you want to keep files that are useful to you.

You can download it directly from its website with complete peace of mind. It works on other operating systems too.

2. BleachBit

Originally created for Linux, BleachBit is one of the best programs to accelerate a Windows computer for many reasons. For starters, it doesn’t cost money, which is important. It also has a simple and uncluttered interface, in which you practically only have to press a button to proceed with the cleaning.

It is light, that is, it hardly consumes resources or space on your hard drive. Its retro look shouldn’t fool you: it does its job perfectly, but without flashy additions like CCleaner and others may have. applications to optimize Windows.

It is available on their website, both for Windows in .exe and portable formats. In this second version the installation is not necessary, just execute it with a double click.

3. Glary Utilities

This app for Windows is well known around the world as one of the main alternatives to CCleaner, the undisputed leader in the field of cleaning hard drives. It offers practically everything that its main rival but with some extras when choosing which files you want to delete.

With Glary Utilities you can free up disk space easily and quickly, even faster than any other program to clean up and free up space in Windows. One of the additions is borrowed from CCleaner, and it is the option to disable the automatic start of some applications when you turn on the PC.

4. Razer Cortex: Game Booster

If you are a regular at PC gaming, the name Razer will no doubt sound familiar to you. It is one of the leading brands in the manufacture of peripherals for gaming computers.

To give a hand to all those gamers who want to play good games on PC that are not so powerful, they have a Windows optimization program and its operation so that the game in question goes a little more fluid. It’s useful, and it really works, although it can’t do miracles: if you don’t meet the technical specifications, there’s nothing to scratch.

It’s called the Razer Cortex and it’s available for free.

5. Wise Disk Cleaner

Halfway between Glary Utilities and BlechBit is Wise Disk Cleaner. With all the functions of the first, its interface is much more like the simplicity of the second. Not bad if all you want is a program to clean and speed up your Windows PC without complications.

In just a few seconds Wise Disk scans and tells you how much space can you free up on your computer. Then, just press and that’s it! Clean hard drive.