Whenever a new year is celebrated, it is the moment in which we set the resolutions to fulfill during the 365 days that we have left, but did you know that there are applications that can help us fulfill everything that we set ourselves? Well yes, we are going to show you some of them.

Setting goals each new year is a good and normal thing, since we can try, once and for all, those goals that we have been wanting for a long time and that we did not dare or that the situation was not convenient.

Obviously, the first step is important and is none other than setting one of several resolutions for the year, but they must always be realistic, we cannot set goals that are almost impossible to meet or that are directly unattainable.

The goals must be feasible and if we achieve them, there will be time to raise the level to other more difficult ones. But it is not only very good to mark them, we must also comply with them, we must make an effort to achieve it and for that, technology can help us.

Don’t you think that there are applications that can be very useful in all the purposes that we set ourselves for the new year? Well, there are and that is precisely why we are going to tell you, which are some of the ones you can use.

Index of contents:

Establish some habits

It is clear that the purposes do not have to be great deeds or impressive achievements, we can feed ourselves during the year of small gestures that improve our life or that of others.

We can make small habits of things that other years we had trouble doing, either because of laziness or because we were not capable. Simple things like brushing your teeth, making your bed, cooking, or going to the gym can be some of those perfectly feasible purposes.

Way of Life – habit tracker

Way of life He is a creator of challenges, who behaves through chains so that each habit receives a diary and there we can put how it goes, what results it is giving and if everything flows the way we expected.

In addition, they run detailed analysis of how each challenge is going as we put it so that we can tell you how your goal is going.

It has several very interesting features such as:

Bar-shaped graph to better see the evolution of the objective. Ability to take notes of what we do. Complete file of objectives to be able to see it whenever we want. Multiple daily reminders. Backup for cloud storage so you don’t lose information. Goals and results can be shared with social media Unlimited number of articles, only in the premium version.

Way of Life – habit tracker:

Android | ios

Streaks

We will create a series of lists in which we will have good habits to carry out and complete little by little. The monitoring that the app does is 24 hours a day, in order for us to achieve what we set out to do.

It is free up to three habits and from there it has a cost of 6 euros if we want unlimited or follow-up.

The most interesting faculties of this app are:

Tasks are synced across all your devices using iCloud. We may share goals with other Streaks users. If we have the Heath app linked, Streaks will automatically know when it completes tasks. Through reminders, they automatically remember when a task needs to be completed. Negative tasks can be generated to break bad habits. There are timed tasks to track mindfulness.

Streaks

iOS | MacOS

Go for a run

It may be that your goal is to go for a run once in a while or do it again if you’ve quit. Well, these apps are going to help you much more than you could imagine.

All of them are oriented towards this type of objective, as laudable as any other.

C25K

This app is a plan eight weeks that will allow us to go from always sitting to running or walking in an agile way.

The first steps in the application are workouts of just 30 minutes during a week, to get everything to go step by step.

The best thing about this app is that is guiding us at all times, making everything much more interesting, since it can track the route, the distance and the pace we are taking.

It is free, although within the app you can pay to remove the ads and to add certain functions to the Apple Watch.

C25K

Android | ios

Meditation

Meditation is another of the objectives that many people set each year and that they end up not fulfilling, either due to daily stress and lack of time or because they cannot establish well the union that must be had with what is their own concentration when meditating.

There are apps that will help us much more than you can imagine, since they help a lot especially at the beginning, which is the worst part of the whole process.

Calm

It is an ideal application for those who want learn to meditate. It is a kind of free course where they take you every day on the path of meditation.

It is free in most of the resources, but in reality, if we want it one hundred percent, it will cost us about 70 dollars a year.

Guided meditation sessions are available at durations of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20 or 25 minutes so that we can choose the perfect one to suit our schedule. Topics include, but are not limited to:

Calm Anxiety Manage Stress Deep Sleep Focus and Concentration Relationships Breaking Habits Happiness Gratitude Self-Esteem Body Scan Loving Kindness Forgiveness Do Not Judge Travel to Work or School Mindfulness at College Mindfulness at Work Walking Meditation Calm Children

Calm

Android | ios

A diary

Writing a journal is one of the habits that many psychologists advise to free ourselves from all that we keep for us and that in the long run it can hurt us.

Thanks to technology we will be able to keep a few writings of what each day means, what has happened to us and when it has happened to us. It is a great idea to use these apps, since they remind us that we have to write in case we forget

5 Minute Journal

It is ideal to start in this newspaper and especially because it is going to get out of ourselves what we feel.

To begin with, we must answer some questions about how we feel, what we want to achieve on that day, others about how it was the day before and some more.

It is an easy, simple and very direct way of knowing how life is going. It is a quick and easy diary to follow our own existence, getting to know ourselves even a little better.

It has very interesting characteristics such as:

Getting around the app is a breeze, and adding entries is easy. It has a simple navigation system for extremely simple diary entries. Daily notifications can be set. You will be able to see short excerpts from the past to compare with the current ones. We will have weekly challenges to help us improve ourselves. You will be able to track your personal progress and get information about the positive changes in your life. The backup copies can be saved in PDF, HTML, Dropbox and several more.

5 Minute Journal

Android | ios

The most important thing of all is to have the willpower to achieve what we have set out to do, from there, it is clear that technology cannot help in many areas and many of the decisions we make.

But we must be clear that, if we do not succeed, but we have tried, it will never be a failure, but a lesson so that next time we know where we have failed and correct it. Who does not try, it is sure that he never succeeds.