Beer is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, second only to tea and coffee. And it is the most consumed alcoholic beverage in the world and particularly in the United States. It is an alcoholic beverage, not distilled, with a bitter taste, which is made with sprouted barley grains or other cereals whose starch is fermented in water with yeast (mainly Saccharomyces cerevisiae or Saccharomyces pastorianus) and is often flavored with hops, among other plants . In addition, beer is one of the oldest beverages that is recorded and that is why over time all kinds of variants have emerged around the world. If beer is a universal language, without a doubt, Americans have created their own version of that language through the best beers in the 50 states of the country.

Recently a report came to light in which the best beers in each US state are rated, the interesting variety of beers is only compared with the diversity of the United States itself. So it is fascinating to know the authentic versions of beers that each state offers, those aged in bourbon barrels in Washington, or to warm up in Alaska with “A Deal with the Devil.” While there are strong Russian influences in Nevada, Montana and Arizona, and a great “Mexican lunch” in New Jersey. The best beers in every state feature High-flavor drinks and, in some cases, like Indiana’s Marshmallow Handjee, with high prices. The alcohol content listed ranges from 5.8% to 17.9% in Alaska.

To find the best beer in each state, Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that collects beer scores from users in real time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by collecting consumer ratings from all 50 states and Washington DC and applying a weighted rating to each. Only beers with at least 10 rankings will be considered; Here are some of the top beers that have at least 100 user ratings. Without a doubt a great selection that every beer lover should consider.

The best beers in America:

1. Alabama: El Gordo

Score: 4.51 Ratings: 137 Brewing Company: Good People Brewing Company Style: Russian Imperial Stout Alcohol by volume (ABV): 13.9%

Since local and Good People Brewing owners Jason Malone and Michael Sellers brought out their first keg in 2008 and started canning in 2011, the duo from Birmingham created the best beer in the state: Fat. Branded as a 13.9% “muscular” imperial stout, the beer became famous, spawning El Gordo Day, an annual festival that takes place every December and brings together the locals for the cult beer, along with music and food.

2. Alaska: A Deal With The Devil

Score: 4.38 Ratings: 1,096 Brewery: Anchorage Brewing Company Style: American barley wine Alcohol by volume (ABV): 17.3%

“A Deal with the Devil,” the 12-ounce bottle of the notoriously named beer, is made by the Anchorage Brewing Company. When the series of six separate barley beers launched in 2017, it was suggested that the company owner might have struck a deal with Satan to produce the pleasantly sinful pint Great Story!

3. California: Pliny The Younger

Score: 4.75 Ratings: 3,265 Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company Style: American Imperial IPA Alcohol by volume (ABV): 10.25%

This beer is the sparkling sister of Russian River’s revolutionary double IPA: Pliny The Elder, the triple IPA Pliny the Younger is characterized by its high double digit alcohol content. As you would expect from a triple IPA, it is a very hoppy beer and the general comments praise it for its “aggressive hops, aggressive malt”. Many describe it as “absolute perfection.”

4. Connecticut: Fuzzy Baby Ducks IPA

Score: 4.5 Ratings: 1,080 Brewing Company: New England Brewing Co. Style: New England IPA Alcohol by volume (ABV): 6.2%

This is a unique beer, as it sThis is the number 1 brand of this beer named after a band of yellow furry birds. Brewer and owner Robert Leonard decided that Citra hops, mixed with mango and papaya, should have a goofy nickname that would make men self-conscious about ordering it. “Yes [un nombre o diseño] It makes us laugh, that’s the common line, ”Leonard said of the appointment process. And the reality is that it has become one of the most consumed and original beers in the entire United States.

5. Florida: Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Aged Double Barrel

Score: 4.79 Ratings: 1,618 Brewing Company: Cigar City Brewing Style: American Imperial Stout Alcohol by volume (ABV): 11%

Beer Double aged in a rum cask with 50% rum and 50% apple brandy is the best way to describe spicy black beer Florida from Tampa. It is a dark beer with a black tone, which has the peculiarity of presenting a variety of notes that go from cinnamon and dark chocolate to toasted nuts.

6. Hawaii: Imperial Coconut Porter

Score: 4.26 Ratings: 251 Brewing Company: Maui Brewing Co. Style: American Imperial Porter Alcohol by volume (ABV): 9.4%

Imperial Coconut Porter is listed as Hawaii’s # 1 beer and the main reason is its unique composition: 7 different malts with a dark body and creamy head. The combination of raw and roasted coconut, along with dark chocolate malt, sets its foam apart from all other island beers made by Maui Brewing Co., Hawaii’s largest craft beer distributor. The beer has been taking home awards since 2016, winning a gold medal at the 35th annual Great American Beer Festival. Surely many of our readers are dying to try it.

7. Illinois: Bourbon County Brand Stout

Score: 4.66 Ratings: 13,013 Brewing Company: Goose Island Beer Co. Style: American Imperial Stout Alcohol by volume (ABV): 14.7%

This beer is black and smoky, according to the critics’ description: “The blackness of the beer is like the inside of a coffin on a moonless night.” The ABV is around 15% and emits notes of caramel, chocolate and caramel, like a true dark beer. In such a way that it is not a coincidence that it is classified as one of the spoiled in the entire United States.

8. Michigan: CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)

Score: 4.7 Ratings: 6,354 Brewing Company: Founders Brewing Company Style: American Imperial Stout Alcohol by volume (ABV): 11.3%

In Founders Brewing Company’s annual “draft-aged” beer variant series, It’s where the best beer in Michigan was born. According to the description of Mlive.com reported that “the highly anticipated beer” was first brewed after brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki stumbled upon barrels of bourbon that had previously housed maple syrup. And of course this is what makes it taste so special, that it has conquered the palate of all locals and thousands of Americans in the rest of the country.

9. New York: Double Dry Hopped Double Mosaic Dream

Score: 4.56 Ratings: 559 Brewing Company: Other Half Brewing Co. Style: New England IPA Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.5%

We can’t fail to mention the New York variant on the list: Other Half Brewing’s Double Mosaic Dream beer is characterized by its brewing process that contains lupulin powder, which is a potent hop concentrate without any of the filling of the hops. plant. This is an important point in its flavor, since Provides all the robust bitterness expected from Pacific Northwest hops.

10. Vermont: Heady Topper

Score: 4.76 Ratings: 14,644 Brewing Company: The Alchemist Style: New England IPA Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8%

Ranked as one of the best Heady Topper scores, this beer came to put aside the maple syrup serious thing! It’s well known that this Vermont brewing company could trade the state’s most important food product for beer. Although The Alchemist founder Jon Kimmich made this award-winning New England IPA, information is available from Vinepair detailing how It also opened the doors to gluten-free beer with its Celia Saison variant.

–

