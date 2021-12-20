In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Starting the year strong and wanting to get in shape is always a good idea. We collected some of the best cheap treadmills and treadmills that you can buy right now.

Although it may seem like a cliché, starting the year wanting to do more sport is always positive. Lose weight, or maybe gain it. It does not matter, starting the year with a resolution such as having a healthier life is always commendable.

To help you get in shape we have compiled some of the best cheap treadmills and treadmills you can buy right now. Models that you can install in your home and that can be folded to occupy less.

These treadmills can be used for walking if you are not used to jogging. Walking is important because your joints will have less impact and you will not injure yourself. When you feel up to running, you can do it with these tapes.

Compact and professional: Reebok I-Run 3.0

Reebok I-Run 3.0 at Amazon

Treadmill Reebok I-Run 3.0 It comes from one of the best-known fitness brands in the world, which for several years has been practically synonymous with high-performance sports such as CrossFit and fitness in general.

This treadmill is specially designed for people who want to train several days a week and that it can be stored anywhere when you are not using it. It is easy to fold and can be stored, for example, under a bed or sofa.

It reaches a maximum speed of 13 km / h and has 2 levels of incline to improve your runs. Its 8-piece cushioning system softens the blows when walking and running.

You can find it on Amazon for less than 700 euros.

The cheapest: FITFIU Fitness MC-100

FITFIU Fitness MC-100 at Amazon

If you are looking for a treadmill to start with, especially if you want to walk or walk fast from the comfort of your home, this FITFIU Fitness MC-100 offers you a perfect value for money to get in shape.

It’s an entry-level treadmill that costs less than $ 290 on Amazon. It is foldable so that it occupies less, reaches a speed of up to 10 km / h and has a surface of 31 x 102 centimeters.

It has wheels so that you can move it comfortably when you do not need it when folding it, as well as an LCD control screen, button panel to choose fast speeds and different race models, such as fat burners.

For runners: FITFIU Fitness MC-500

FITFIU Fitness MC-500 at Amazon

The treadmill FITFIU Fitness MC-500 It is a more advanced, large and stable model. It is designed for runners weighing up to 120 kilograms and who also want to achieve good speed.

Its maximum speed is 18 km / h and it has a heart rate monitor, an LCD screen that indicates various characteristics such as speed or one of the chosen programs. This model can change inclination to walk and run as if you were climbing hills.

It has a surface of 41 x 123 centimeters for running or walking and also includes an anti-cellulite vibrating belt on the front, 2 dumbbells and 1 rotating disk.

It costs less than 450 euros on Amazon on sale.

For training every day: BH Fitness Evo T1200

BH Fitness Evo T1200 on Amazon

Treadmill BH Fitness Evo T1200 It is a cheap model, but suitable for people who want to save money and still use it a lot during the week.

It has 12 predetermined training programs, accepts a maximum weight of 100 kilograms, a security system that clips onto your shirt and best of all, it reaches a maximum speed of 16 km / h.

It is foldable so that it takes up less space and has wheels to move it around your house if you need it.

Its price slightly exceeds 585 euros on Amazon.

Perfect for walking: Cecotec RunnerFit Sprint

Cecotec RunnerFit Sprint at AmazonCecotec RunnerFit Sprint at Cecotec

The treadmill and treadmill RunnerFit Sprint by Cecotec It is a perfect basic model to start exercising on a daily basis.

It accepts a maximum weight of 120 kilograms and has 12 pre-configured programs to help you improve your goals. Its maximum speed is 14 km / h and has a surface area of ​​123 x 40 cm.

You can find it on sale for 329 euros in the Cecotec online store with free shipping from Spain. It is also available on Amazon for 349 euros with 7 euros of shipping costs.

