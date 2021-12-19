For many Americans for many years, fried chicken has been the most faithful synonym of southern cuisine. However, what about the chicken wings? One of the most popular and consumed snacks in the United States today. The idea of ​​this classic delicacy of bar food was born in Buffalo, New York and since then it has become one of the most traditional dishes in the US The truth is that over the years they have evolved and today there are all kinds of irresistible versions, that is why We set out to select the best chicken wings in every corner of the United States.

Legend has it that chicken wings were created in 1964, when Teressa Bellissimo, who was the co-owner of the now famous Anchor Bar, she cooked some leftover wings in a spicy sauce as a late night snack for her son and his friends. The wings, which were normally considered a part of the chicken that is usually thrown into a pot to make broth, were so successful that they ended up on the Anchor Bar menu the next day, topped with slices of celery and blue cheese. Since then, wings have evolved into much more than just a staple on sports bar menus; they are also on the snack menus of some fine dining restaurants. So now, creative chefs are experimenting with all kinds of creative sauces and dry toppings. In addition, to use innovative frying and batter techniques. Without further ado, these are the best juicy chicken wings from the most emblematic states of the country.

1. Alabama: Hog Wild Beach and BBQ

Yelp critics love Hog Wild Beach, especially its iconic barbecue wings that simmer slowly and long. The best of all is that They handle different selections of sauces to taste, among the most famous is their white barbecue sauce, which in fact Alabama practically has a trademark.

2. Alaska: Chicken Shack in Anchorage

Let’s be honest, Alaska is much more known for its fish variants than for chicken. However, there are some great places to explore and choose a good alternative to chicken wings and Chicken Shack takes the medal. This establishment is famous for its fried chicken, especially its famous and classic buffalo wings. Also, among his favorite sauces are gochujang or for those brave who dare to pass the warning sign on the menu the Tennessee Hot.

3. California: Bone Kettle in Pasadena

The Bone Kettle wings found on the Bone Kettle appetizer menu in Pasadena are outright insane. Of course, along with the oxtail meatballs and steak tartar, the most relevant and valuable thing is that This restaurant proves that chicken wings aren’t just a sports bar staple. Its recipe is unique and stands out for marinating the chicken wings in brine with citrus fruits before frying them, also they are served with charred lemon and Thai chili, since it is a restaurant inspired by Southeast Asian food.

4. Colorado: Slater’s 50/50 in Denver

There are several staples on Slater’s menu that are undoubtedly worth mentioning, among the main ones are their iconic smoothies and delicious, perfectly browned and flavored wings.Succulent sauce alternatives like Buffalo, Thai Sriracha, Bourbon Maple Bacon, and Honey BBQ. An incredible fact is that they handle some very original sauces such as their version of peanut butter and jam.

5. Florida: Dr. BBQ in St. Petersburg

Ray “Dr. BBQ ”Lampe, boxing master at the eponymous restaurant, has won many awards from the US Royal Hall of Fame. And their wings are truly unique, according to fans what makes Dr. BBQ wings super special is the double cooking process: The wings are smoked for that classic flavor and then grilled to slowly extract the fat from the meat.

6. Idaho: Edge Brewing Company in Boise

One of the great qualities of this popular brewery is that they pay attention to the environment, the quality of the cuisine and the craft beer. Syummy wings have eight creative sauces customers are obsessed withAmong the most famous are: ginger habanero and hot peanut butter. According to food critics, the cuisine here is on a whole new level, and every chicken wing lover is highly recommended to ever try Edge Brewing Company’s Peanut Butter Wing.

7. Iowa: Jethro’s BBQ at multiple locations

Jethro’s BBQ is a project that can not be missing in the list of the best places for wings in the United States, it appeared in Man v. Food and even served a barbecue in the backyard of former President Barack Obama. LSlowly smoked wings are dipped in handmade sauces, ranging from Georgia mustard, garlic, and buffalo. In addition, regular customers have the great fortune of being able to enjoy the “sauces of the month”.

8. Kentucky: Momma’s BBQ in Louisville

Another of the most classic places in the United States to enjoy some very special wings is Momma’s BBQ in Louisville. In fact they were rated by Guy Fieri as: “Good smoke, nice rub ”, when she visited Momma’s BBQ for an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives The main reason? The wings are fried in peanut oil and the owner attributes the delicious flavor to his mother’s recipe. And good already taking advantage if you are in Kentucky; enjoy your wings with a little bourbon.

9. New York: Anchor Bar in Buffalo

We can’t leave without mentioning the best wings in NY, and boy is that a difficult title. However, according to The National Chicken Council credits Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, for the best buffalo wings. Anchor Bar currently has multiple locations including Buffalo and Buffalo Airport, all of their establishments can enjoy wings soaked in the original Buffalo sauce. It’s a must for any chicken wing lover.

10. Texas: Breakfast Brothers in Arlington

The Breakfast Brothers began selling their “Crack Wings” at a late-night food truck in Dallas.. And the success was disproportionate, after many weekends with the menu sold out, they decided to broaden their horizons and opened their first franchise in Arlington. The truth is that today its creative breakfast menu draws locals and celebrities from across the southern United StatesAmong its most popular items are waffles with chicken.

