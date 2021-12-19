There is so little left for Christmas to arrive that it seems that the Christmas spirit is beginning to overwhelm us and we even want to listen to music related to these dates.

Christmas carols or songs are the most listened to on online music platforms at this time of year, at least until the Three Kings pass.

Well, so you don’t have to search, we are going to leave you some of the best lists out there right now on Spotify, the music streaming app par excellence, dedicated to Christmas songs.

We will be able to enjoy music that we can consider as Christmas classics to more current options, but with the same content for Christmas.

Christmas hits

This is the Official Spotify list for Christmas. You have more than a hundred songs, all of them with a Christmas theme and where it is shown that we can alternate songs that we already consider as classics with others much more modern.

We can enjoy songs as well known as All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey, through Last Christmas by Wham!, Without forgetting much more current artists such as Ariana Grande with her song Santa Tell Me.

Christmas dinner

This is a calm music playlist, to be with family or friends on Christmas Eve or Christmas and in which there are more than 80 songs with more than 4 hours of the best Christmas music.

In addition to many of the songs that we have told you from the previous list, we also have such established artists as John Legend and Kelly Clarksson and their song Baby, It’s Cold Outside, the great Frank Sinatra and the classic Let It Snow or Celine Dion with Happy Xmas.

Christmas carols

For two and a half hours You can listen to Christmas carols of those that we consider a lifetime, that’s why we sang when we were little and how we liked them so much.

The fish in the river are not to be missed, The kings are coming, Happy by José Feliciano, Silent Night sung by Luis Miguel or Elvis Crespo’s Burrito Sabanero. They are Christmas carols that we have all sung at some time, performed by these established artists or others such as Raphael, Manolo Escobar, Laura Pausini or the children’s group Parchís, among many others.

Flamenco Christmas Carols

Another way to experience Christmas carols with a different approach is to cover them flamenco style, what happens in this Spotify Playlist.

We have well-known songs such as Fish in the river, but sung by Lola Flores, El tambourine de Alazán or A Belén pastores performed by the unforgettable Camarón de la Isla.

The endless number of flamenco artists totally consecrated in this Playlist of more than 3 hours is impressive, with artists of the stature of Niña Pastori, Raya Real. Los Chunguitos, Diego El Cigala, Enrique Montoya, Rafael Farina or Peret.

Christmas Piano

That the piano is one of the instruments that sounds best and that they bring more sensitivity, when we put it together with well-known songs such as Christmas themes, we can get real jewels for our ears.

Well, this playlist has Christmas carols and songs as well known as Bell on Bell, Silent Night, Hail Mary, Joy To The Word or Run Horse, but played with the piano to listen to them carefully and be transported to the sensitivity that emanates this musical instrument or as the perfect background music for these days.

Latin Christmas

Another great official Spotify list is Latin Christmas which is nothing more than a latin artists meeting doing versions of Christmas songs, either classic or even some of his own creation.

We are talking about great voices on the Latin scene such as the eternal Celia Cruz with Jingle Bells, the unforgettable José Feliciano playing Merry Christmas, Prince Royce and My favorite gift, Sebastian Yatra with Santa Claus is comin´ to town, Merry Christmas by Thalia or Blanca Navidad by Alejandro Fernández.

There are many more well-known Latin artists in the almost 100 songs that it has and its almost 6 hours of duration.

Rock Christmas

In what is the Rock have also performed more than one Christmas songa, some of them that you have been keeping in mind for a lot of years, since these dates do not go unnoticed for any type of musical genre

They are songs as well known as All I Want for Christmas Is You, this time interpreted by The Chemical Romance, I Won´t Be Home For Christmas by blink-182, Christmas by U2, Christmas All over again by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Happy Xmas by John Lennon or Please Come Home for Christmas by Eagles.

More than a hundred songs and almost six hours of the best Rock with Christmas touches to accompany you in the upcoming holidays.

Spotify has more than 200 million users around the world. If you are not yet one of them and want to master Spotify like a pro, you cannot miss this in-depth guide to listening to music in streaming.

Christmas pop

In this case all we are going to find are pop artists singing Christmas songs, something that will sound much better to the youngest, since we are talking about singers, the vast majority of whom are fully up-to-date.

We have Ariana Grande and her Santa Tell Me, Sia with Santa’s Coming for Us, the song created by Ed Sheeran and Elton John for this Christmas called Merry Christmas, My Only Wish by Britney Spears, Cozy Little Christmas by Kety Perry, Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe, Oh! Santa by Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson or The Christmas song by John Legend.

These current artists and others a little more classic are mixed in a really attractive Playlist with a lot to choose from, since we talk about more than 8 hours of music with more than 160 songs.

With all the lists that we have just seen, you are going to have all Christmas very well covered with Christmas music and of different genres with artists with a consecrated career and others who, despite not taking so long, have already reaped tremendous success.

What is clear is almost no singer or group can resist having in their repertoire a classic Christmas song or that makes mention and deals with these very endearing dates that occupy the end of December and the beginning of January of each year of our lives.