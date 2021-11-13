

Thirteen years without legal rights, without controlling his assets, without deciding the terms of his professional career and without a minimum personal whim, that’s how he lived Britney Spears She was placed under guardianship by her father, Jamie Spears, but the Los Angeles judge, Brenda Penny, returned the singer to her freedom on November 12.

“From today (…) the guardianship of the person and estate of Britney Spears is terminated. And this is the order of the court ”, the judge sentenced.

After the decision is made public, Britney did not contain her emotionny shared through its social networks a video in which a crowd can be seen throwing pink papers and waving flags with the phrase “Free Britney.”

At the same time he offered what would be your first reaction under said post in which he expressed: “My God, I love my fans so much, it’s crazy. I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! Best day of all, praise the Lord. Can I receive an amen? ”, He concluded by signing with #FreedBritney.

His lawyer, Matthew rosenbergIn an impromptu press conference outside the courthouse, he also gave his statement to the news: “What Britney does in the future, and for the first time in a decade, is up to Britney. Of course, we have prepared a personal and financial security system for her. We have a safety net for Britney, but to this day today she is a free and independent woman. And the rest, with her support system, will depend on her ”.

The ruling in favor is a new victory for the artist, who has a fortune valued at about $ 60 million dollars and who last June spoke out against her father for the first time.

Britney gave devastating court testimony alleging that your guardianship agreement was abusive and deprived her of basic human rights such as marrying and having more children.

Among other more scandalous testimonies, it was claimed that Jamie Spears had microphones placed at Britney’s home.

