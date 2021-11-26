.

The long-awaited Black Friday 2021 is here, one of the most important commercial days in the United States, as it is the day in which citizens take the opportunity to save a few dollars, buying in large-area stores and retail stores that launch their stock of inventories with great offers.

This 2021, Black Friday will be celebrated one day after Thanksgiving dinner, that is, Friday, November 26, but in order to make the day and the economic and industrial recovery of the country more fruitful, many businesses advance or extend their promotions for a few more days.

According to El Universo, on this occasion, the National Federation of Retailers of the United States, pointed out that the commerce sector hopes to break records in its sales, emphasizing that this year consumers are anticipating to make their purchases.

They said that consumers are “starting earlier than ever” to buy their products, with far more people willing to go to physical stores than last year. Retailers have already seen strong sales increases since “back to school” and Halloween, fueling optimism since this Black Friday week, . said.

As the United States is the country of origin and tradition to celebrate this day, it is also the one that has the most stores that use Black Friday as a market strategy, that is why in order for you to take advantage of the day, we leave you a Besides, it informs you about the most recognized stores in the country that will have the best offers.

The best Black Friday 2021 deals

Amazon: The retail shopping giant announced deals from November 22-29, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, on electronics, fashion, beauty, home and kitchen essentials, attractive toys, and Amazon Music services.

He pointed out that his customers did not need to wait for Black Friday, on the contrary, they emphasized saying that through their official page amazon.com/ofertas or by browsing the Amazon shopping app, they could make them.

BestBuy: This store popularly recognized for selling electronic products, although it started its offers from mid-November, it will have great discounts for the 24th and 25th of the same month. Among the most requested products of this store with a discount of $ 230 dollars, it will be the 58 ″ F30 series LED Smart Fire TV with a price of only $ 349.99 dollars. This promotion is also joined by that of Apple’s 13 ″ MacBook Pro for $ 1,299.99, with a discount of $ 500, reported La Opinion.

Other items that this company will put at very good prices are:

• Galaxy S21, if you are looking for a new phone this is an option offered by Best Buy with the operator T-Mobile. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 features 5GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The offer is at $ 600 for the cash purchase, saving you up to $ 725.

• Galaxy Z, this is a series of Samsung phones with little time on the market known for being a flip phone – you can fold it in half – and still have the convenience of the touch screen. The offers are between discounts of $ 150 to $ 400 depending on the selected model.

• Kitchen items. Best Buy also sells kitchen tech like blenders, airfryers, coffee makers, and microwaves, and of course they added select items to their list of Black Friday deals, for example the Bella Pro Series Digital Airfryer for $ 50 – $ 130 is its original price. – or the Insignia compact microwave for $ 60 – $ 20 less than its original price.

Target: The retail chain began its Black Friday sales on November 21 and announced that it will extend them until November 27.

Among the great discounts that the store brings are a 40% discount on some LEGO games, discounts on cooking accessories such as the KitchenAid blender, which has a cost of $ 219.99 dollars, with a discount of $ 210 dollars.

It offers the Amazon Fire 8 Tablet 32GB Edition for $ 69.99, discounted to $ 70. And from November 25-27, Target will sell select VTech KidiZoom smartwatches at a 50% discount, with an average price of $ 31.49 less.

Walmart: During November, it published daily deals, but from November 22 to Sunday, November 28, and this week it will put on sale the 70 ″ onn-class 4K smart TV with Roku for $ 398.

In addition, customers can purchase an iPhone 12 mini for $ 299, its original price is $ 499, it also offers a Samsung GS20 FE for $ 249.

The popular 8-quart Instant Pot can be purchased for $ 59, or the 8-quart 9-in-1 crisp duo with air fry option will be available for $ 99.

When it comes to household items, Walmart offers The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cooking and prep set for $ 79, and hotel-style bath towels for $ 5 a piece.

The company will also have select $ 48 children’s bikes and a $ 119 Bounce Pro trampoline. Those looking for a scooter can purchase a Razor E390 from Walmart for $ 69.

Costco: Without a doubt, the most attractive thing for the customers of this retail chain are the televisions and one option is the LG 86 ″ NANO85-class 4K UHD LCD LED. It is priced at $ 1,999.99, it is for sale online. Consumers will receive a $ 200 Costco Shop card with this offer.

Skullcandy Grind Fuel True wireless headphones are typically $ 74.99 at the warehouse, Costco is offering $ 30 off that price on Black Friday weekend.

Finally, if you want to look at other products that do not include this information, the suggestion is that you visit the official pages of the stores and the products that are available to consumers with great discounts, and thus obtain the best savings for your pocket .

READ MORE: What time are Home Depot and Lowe’s open on Black Friday 2021?