Electric scooters are no longer an eccentricity, but a sustainable way to travel long urban distances in a comfortable and economical way. City scooters are one of the objects that arouse the most interest for consumers, and the proximity of Black Friday makes interest in them grow. That is why we have prepared this ranking of city scooters that you should evaluate. Take a look and see how you can get one without spending a lot. You may decide to leave your car at home more often and travel with it.

The best scooters to go around town

SmartGyro Baggio 10 V4

Thanks to this model you can have your mobility needs covered. Nothing less than a 500w motor, 25 km / h top speed, double rear shock and front brake disc. Also very to take into account that thanks to the app you can from blocking the vehicle to seeing the kilometers that you have accumulated. You have it on Amazon for 430 euros.

Electric scooter PRO-I EVO Ducati

The mythical Italian firm brings us a scooter with an urban character with a 350 w motorcycle, a maximum speed of 25 km / h, a range of 12 kilometers and a weight of 12 kg. A light vehicle with a high handlebar that allows a comfortable ride for people of good height. The best, the Ducati guarantee, you can find it on Amazon for 395 euros.

Cecotec Bongo Z Series Electric Scooter

For demanding people who seek the broadest autonomy, they have this model from Cecotec. It is not a very cheap scooter, it costs 676 euros, but it is not at all crazy for what it offers. 45 km of autonomy, 1100w motorcycles that allow you to climb slopes, wide anti-blowout wheels and 3 driving modes, Eco, Comfort and Sport.

What you should know before buying one

The arrival of these vehicles has led to the legislation and continuous review of those regulations that enable us to use them. But you should always keep the following aspects in mind.

The helmet is mandatory. You cannot drive faster than 25 km / h. You cannot drive on sidewalks or pedestrian areas, such as a square or park. Circulation between towns is currently prohibited. Only one person. Forget about using it to take your child to school while you go to work. No driving with headphones on. The issuance of a circulation certificate that enables its use is planned. The DGT has it under study.

But you, what there is no doubt is that city ​​scooters They can be a totally reliable and sustainable alternative to cover small distances that we usually do by car or motorcycle.