1- Binance

Among the large number of exchanges to invest in cryptocurrencies, Binance is number 1 in market capitalization, according to the CoinMarketCap volume ranking. Trading cryptocurrencies on this exchange is very simple and intuitive.

One of its great advantages is that it has its own Token (BNB) that allows you to pay the charge for transactions with significant discounts. Also, their platform is constantly adding new options.

2- ByBit

The ByBit exchange is one of the largest in the derivatives sector. At the moment it occupies the fourth position.

It has various opportunities to trade in the future market of cryptocurrencies, such as perpetual and inverse. It also has very competitive commissions.

It constantly offers promotions, so it is advisable to periodically visit its official site.

3- Huobi Global

The Huobi Global exchange is one of the largest and oldest in the crypto ecosystem. It has been present since 2013.

It has the possibility of exchanging a wide range of tokens, and investing in other markets, such as Futures, ETH 2, etc.

Another of its strengths is the alternative of obtaining loans in fiat money, using cryptocurrencies as collateral. For more information you can visit their official site.

4- CoinEx

CoinEx, is one of the fastest growing disruptive exchanges in the crypto market.

Apart from offering cryptocurrency exchange, the exchange has a wide range of services available, among which perpetual contracts and the possibility of trading with leverage stand out.

In addition, it has an ambassador program, where it is possible to earn up to 50% commission for completing marketing tasks. For more information about CoinEx, you can visit its official site.

5- Gate.io

Gate.io is an exchange where you can find tokens that have just hit the market. In addition, it has many other functions such as futures and ETFs.

Its trading volume is well below the leader Binance, but its ease of use and the number of features it offers make it worthy of the ranking.

One of its main advantages is that it has its own Token (GT), which can be used to obtain discounts in trading.

6- Bittrex

Bittrex is one of the most reliable cryptocurrency exchanges to trade online, as it has high liquidity and more than 100 tokens to trade.

The platform is in English, but its handling is quite simple. It has hundreds of crypto assets to trade, along with very high liquidity.

