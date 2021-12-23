In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Getting in shape is one of the most repeated resolutions every beginning of the year. Make this the definitive one with the help of these exercise bikes.

If you want to get in shape after a Christmas that is too sedentary and with too much nougat in between, surely you are thinking of January 1 as the perfect day to start doing sports. A new year, a new resolution to improve your health.

May 2022 be the year you definitely get in shape with the help of devices such as treadmills or exercise bikes. Because riding a bike is a very complete sport that you can do from the comfort of your home, these stationary bikes are perfect for all types of users.

It does not matter if you only want to use it a few days a week, simply pedaling to do a few kilometers or you are going to take it more seriously and want to upload virtual ports. There is a stationary bike for every type of person.

Best value for money: XBIKE-N

XBIKE-N on Amazon

The stationary spinning bike XBIKE-N It is a perfect model for those who want to do a few kilometers from time to time or for those who want to do routes from home with different levels of effort.

It is a model that you can move thanks to its wheels and that has a 13 kg flywheel. It also has an LCD screen with information, mobile or tablet support and a heart rate monitor on the steering wheel.

It is very economical, it only costs 169 euros with free shipping.

The cheapest: Fitfiu Fitness BEST-100

Fitfiu Fitness BEST-100 at Amazon

A bike model that you can put in any room and that is also very cheap is the model Fitfiu Fitness BEST-100.

It is a perfect exercise bike to start with that has a 5 kg inertia disc that you regulate in up to 8 levels. It also has an LCD screen that informs you of kilometers and speed, in addition to having pedals with fixing straps.

You can’t ask for much more from a stationary bike that only costs 90.99 euros.

Static and foldable: Cecotec X-Bike

This folding bike is ideal if you have little space at home and you simply need to exercise to stay in shape. It is basic but also very inexpensive.

Cecotec X-Bike It is the entry-level exercise bike of the Spanish brand that can be bought on sale from its website for only 109 euros with free shipping costs. You can also find it on Amazon, but for 129.90 euros.

It is its most economical model and has a 2.5Kg flywheel with 8 resistance levels, a very quiet system, a heart rate monitor, an LCD screen and wheels to move it.

The best thing is that it is foldable, so when you finish you can store it anywhere. If you only want to train once or twice a week, for a little while, this is a good model.

Introductory spinning: Gridinlux Trainer Alpine 6000

Gridinlux Trainer Alpine 6000 at Amazon

Among the cheapest options you can find in spinning bikes, perfect for those who want to do more effusive sports and especially to test themselves in each ride, this Gridinlux Trainer Alpine 6000 It is a model that you can get on sale.

It has an ergonomic saddle, aluminum pedals, a 10 kg flywheel and a heart rate monitor on the steering wheel with an LCD screen where it will give you more information about your race such as speed, revolutions per minute, calories, distance, time and heart rate.

It is designed for people who measure a maximum of 1.80 meters and a weight of about 100 kg.

Amazon has it in stock on sale for 235 euros.

Getting serious about spinning: Labgrey L1

Labgrey L1 on Amazon

If you have convinced yourself that what you need is a spinning bike and you want a more advanced model, especially with the one that you have more pedaling options, Labgrey L1 It is a model that has a 15 kg flywheel.

It is a more advanced and stable model, which right now costs 329.99 euros on Amazon.

It has a CLD screen that gives you information about your race, also a heart rate monitor on the steering wheel, an adjustment system to your liking on the wheel, supports up to 130 kg and is suitable for people who measure about 1.80m, since it is You can adjust the height and distance of the saddle and that of the steering wheel.

