Back pain is very common, and unfortunately also very painful. They can affect our daily life.

On the back Several bones and muscles are located that connect and support the spinal column that allows us to move the legs and arms.

An injury or chronic pain in the back They can affect our mobility, making our daily tasks difficult.

In many cases back pain is caused by stress, or to keep a bad position in the chair or bed. Fortunately, they can be alleviated with certain exercises. Let’s see the best exercise to relieve back pain, according to a physical therapist.

If you suffer from back pain you should consider Sleep on your back, because it is proven to relieve back pain.

As explained by physiotherapist Tim Liu on the website Eat This, not That! stretch the hips, glutes, and hamstrings it can give you some short-term relief.

But if what you are looking for is a long-term solution, you will have to continue to strengthen the core and glutes and learn to bend the hips correctly to remedy back pain.

This expert always recommends the one that for him is the best exercise to relieve back pain. Is named Bodyweight band hip thrust.

First of all, you have to wrap a resistance band around your legs and place it above the knees.

Place your upper back on a bench or sturdy surface and place your feet perpendicular to the floor, spreading your legs shoulder-width apart. This photo will help you:

Keeping the torso tight and the chin tucked in, push your heels up and extend your hips toward the ceiling while pushing your knees out.

Squeeze your glutes all you can on top for at least 2 seconds, then lower back to starting position before doing another rep.

Aim for 3-5 sets of 10-15 reps.

It is an exercise that stretches and strengthens the buttocks and hips, relieving back pain.

Tim Liu has tested it with many of his clients, so it’s worth a try …