11/14/2021 at 21:49 CET

Lewis hamilton, who received two penalties in Brazil, showed his full potential to win an uphill grand prize that keeps him on track to win his eighth championship. There are three races left and the forecasts are completely open.

1 / The best Hamilton

He is 36 years old and is about to finish his fifteenth season in Formula One and, certainly, always at a very high level. He treasures the best records in history, among others with seven titles, 101 victories and 101 poles, but the Briton is insatiable and has again attested to it in Interlagos, where he has culminated one of the best weekends of his sporting career . Disqualified from qualifying due to a failure in the DRS, which did not have the regulatory measures, he had to start last to finish fifth in the sprint race. Then he added another penalty of 5 places on the grid for changing one of the engine elements and, starting tenth, he achieved a more than deserved victory, endorsing a pace much higher than all his rivals on the track. The key to his success lay in never giving up, in his hunger to win, always driving to the limit and pushing his team to get the most out of it.

2 / Did Verstappen have to be sanctioned?

Equality has made the championship very hot and sparks fly on the track and also in the pits, where each maneuver is analyzed with the passion that a football match of maximum rivalry is experienced. From the sanction to Hamilton for the failure of Mercedes in the DRS to the 50,000 euros of fine to Verstappen For touching the car of his rival in the parc fermé, accusations and insults have been the order of the day. The climax came on lap 48 of the race when Max threw Lewis out on his second attempt to pass him at Turn 4. The maneuver was very spectacular, with both of them rolling away from the asphalt. Did the Dutchman deserve sanction? The FIA ​​decided that no, considering that it was a race set, but if it had been done few would have complained, since on other occasions the stewards have been much more rigorous. Hamilton had overtaken his rival, but he pushed the braking to the limit and both had to get out to avoid crashing. More controversial for a year full of emotions.

3 / Forbidden to make mistakes

With three races ahead, everything is open. 14 points separate Verstappen from Hamilton and the prognoses are uncertain because the potential of one and the other changes markedly from one race to another. The small details are what will decide the title and, in this regard, taking into account the equality between drivers and teams, the competitiveness of the cars can make the difference, as can the performance of Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, necessary and essential actors for the final success, but also a faulty strategy, a mechanical breakdown or a wrong pitstop. Failure is forbidden and when things don’t go well they have to limit the damage, as happened to Max in Brazil, since finishing second was not so clear due to Mercedes’ speed. Of the three remaining races, two are new to the calendar – Losail (Qatar) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) – while at the Yas Marina circuit (Abu Dhabi) substantial changes have been made. There are no significant advantages for any team, a priori, and whoever manages to adapt better and does not screw up the details will have many numbers to achieve success. One thing is clear, mistakes are prohibited.