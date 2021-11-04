Stephen King is one of the most prolific writers of our time and is known worldwide as a benchmark of the horror literature. He wrote Carrie, The Shining, It, Misery … and also other works outside this genre. King is the author of more than fifty novels and, to top it all, has also published under the pseudonyms Richard Bachman and John Swithen.

He began to write at a very young age influenced by authors such as Edgar Allan Poe or HP Lovecraft. Already in school he showed a great talent for writing stories and from the age of 13 he began to collaborate with magazines. He published his first short story in 1965 in Comics Review, a year before beginning his studies at the University of Maine.

After completing his Bachelor of Arts in English, King taught at Hampden Academy. The writer acknowledged that at this stage he and his family lived austerely in a trailer and that he wrote short stories to earn some extra money.

During this time he had problems with alcoholism, a circumstance that King expressed in his second novel, The Shining, through the character of Jack Torrance.

From here, the race of Stephen King he progressed to world recognition for his work. His style, his talent and, in general, his own fictional universe have made him one of the most widely read writers. He has never hesitated to share his formula for success: “Read and write between four and six hours a day. If you don’t find the time to do it, you won’t be able to become a good writer ”.

In this list we have compiled the Best Film Adaptations of Stephen King Books. And it is that among his vast bibliography we not only find classics like It, Carrie or El resplandor; his stories have inspired other films as valued as The Green Mile.

The glow

The glow is a horror film based on the novel by Stephen King which is considered a benchmark in its genre and has reached, since its premiere in 1980, the category of cult film. Part of its success is due to the brilliant performance of Stanley Kubrick and the portrayal of Jack Nicholson as the deranged Jack Torrance.

The Shining is about a writer in decline, Jack Torrance (Nicholson), who moves with his wife and son to the Overlook Hotel, a lonely mountain resort, to tend the facilities during the off-season. He looks for an isolated place to concentrate and light a new novel, but soon he will realize that it is not just any hotel.

The isolation, insomnia and the evil influence of the Overlook Hotel will take a toll on the morale of the family. Torrance will gradually lose himself in his own madness while Danny, his son, discovers that he possesses a supernatural power known as “the shining.”

This movie based on Stephen King’s book has left a deep mark on popular culture for the past three decades. The parody in the Halloween episode of the sixth season of The Simpsons stands out. The documentary Room 237 is also highly recommended, a journey through all the secrets and mysteries that Kubrick hid in The Shining to build this horror film masterpiece.

Life imprisonment

Life imprisonment its a classic based on a short story by Stephen King. The director Frank Darabont writes and directs this film that has already become one of the highest rated in history, even reaching first place in the ranking of best films on the IMDB online forum. Although its premiere went unnoticed, audiences finally recognized its value over the years.

Andrew Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is charged with the murder of his wife and is sent to Shawshank Jail to serve a life sentence. He is an educated, white, middle-class man, but he soon makes a hole in the prison, earns the confidence of the director of the center and the respect of the other inmates.

Dufresne also befriends Red (Morgan Freeman), a mob member who has been locked up for decades.

Life imprisonment is, above all, a story of friendship. The script is an ascending progression of events culminating in one of the most endearing endings in film history. Robbins and Freeman bring credibility to an unforgettable character duo that will make the viewer feel authentic empathy.

The fog

The Mist is a horror movie based on Stephen King’s book The 1983 Fog. It is a low-budget film directed by Frank Darabont, the filmmaker who made the 2014 remake of Godzilla and several chapters of The Walking Dead. It is no coincidence that part of the cast that stars in The Mist comes from the AMC zombie series.

David Drayton and his son Billy are trapped in a supermarket when a strange fog invades the city. All who dare to step into the thick mist are trapped by tentacled creatures that appear to be from another world. Panic immediately seizes those present.

The only chance to survive is to stick together and collaborate, but human nature and different personalities will jeopardize the whole plan. David will have to prevail to protect his son, so he will try to gain the trust of others while a group of fanatics propose religious solutions to what they consider to be the Apocalypse.

The green Mile

The green Mile is a film based on the novel by Stephen King The Green Mile, which hit Spanish shelves in 1996 under the name of The Hall of Death. The adaptation of the script, the production and the direction of this film were carried out by Frank Darabont (The Mist). In the main roles we find Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan or David Morse among others.

The Green Mile tells the story of Paul Edgecomb, an old man who lives in a nursing home and one day, watching an old Fred Astaire movie, relives some memories of the past. As Chief Warden at Cold Mountain Penitentiary in 1935 and in charge of the executions of inmates, Edgecomb met John Coffey, a giant man accused of murdering and raping two girls.

However, Coffey seemed like a good-natured, shy man, who was said to have a unique gift. The head of the death row, known as The Green Mile, will establish a close relationship with this big man and discover that miracles exist.

Misery

Misery is the film adaptation of the novel from 1987 by Stephen King. The film was successfully directed by Rob Reiner and stars Kathy Bates and James Caan in the lead roles.

Playing Annie Wilkes earned Bates an Academy Award for Best Leading Actress at the 1990 ceremony. Misery is ultimately a perfect match between the talents of Stephen King and Kathy Bates.

Paul Sheldon is a famous romance novel writer who decides to kill Misery Chastain, the protagonist of his books, in fiction to turn the page and start a new book. Like Jack Torrance in The Shining, Sheldon will isolate himself in a mountain cabin to write the latest installment in the series.

With the manuscript finished and on the way back to New York, the writer has a serious accident in the middle of nowhere. Very injured, Sheldon is rescued by Annie Wilkes, a middle-aged nurse, who happens to be a great fan of his books.

She will provide him with the medical care he needs, but everything will change when the manuscript in which Misery dies falls into her hands.

The secret Window

The secret Window is a 2004 suspense film written and directed by David Koepp, director of some classics such as Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible or Men in Black. The tape is based on the story Secret Window, Secret Garden from Stephen King’s Four Past Midnight Collection.

Mort Rainey (Johnny Depp) is a famous writer who can’t find the inspiration to write new novels. The infidelity of his wife, the subsequent divorce and other events of the kind have deprived him of his creativity and his genius. With the intention of finding a solution to his blockade, Rainey decides to isolate himself in a house on the outskirts of the city where no one can bother him.

One day, a stranger appears in the lonely cabin to reprimand the writer because, according to him, Rainey has plagiarized one of his stories. Both end up facing each other. But the stranger turns out to be a psychopath willing to make life impossible for him and the novelist will find himself trapped in a real nightmare.

Item

Item is a film released in 1990 and directed by Tommy Lee Wallace that is based on the novel by Stephen King. This film is probably the main responsible for one of the most widespread archetypes of terror in the world: the killer clown. Despite having a very low budget and the length of the film, It quickly became a horror movie classic.

The story takes place in two periods: the childhood of the protagonists and the “present” (1985). In a small town in the state of Maine, United States, a terrifying clown-like creature is terrorizing the population. It is an evil monster, capable of reading the fears of its victims and feeding on them.

The murderous clown is confronted twice with the young protagonists of the film and, thanks to his powerful imagination and the power of friendship, they manage to hurt It. It is then that the group of children make a pact: if the monster returns, they will too.

Carrie

Carrie It’s a horror movie based on Stephen King’s first published novel. Brian de Palma directs this teen film classic that turned out to be a hit at the American box office: it grossed $ 33 million and had a budget of 1.8.

It features performances by Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, both nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress and Oscar for Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Carrie is a teenager who is bullied by her peers. The menstruation surprises her one day in the gym showers and the young woman suffers a fit of hysteria due to the teasing of the other girls. This event will bring out all the dark feelings that your fanatic and authoritarian mother has inoculated you over the years.

However, Carrie will exchange her complexes and insecurities for another much more powerful feeling: revenge. Of course, the young woman has telekinetic powers that allow her to move and destroy everything in her path, sowing terror regardless of the consequences.